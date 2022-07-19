A sergeant with the Police Department in Superior, Wis., has been charged with causing a fatal crash last week that killed a 23-year-old man in the other vehicle and critically injured a baby.

Gregory M. Swanson, was charged Monday in Douglas County District Court with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in connection with the wreck about 1:15 a.m. Friday in Superior in the 5200 block of E. 2nd Street that killed Michael Evans, of Eau Claire, Wis.

The 42-year-old Swanson, who was off-duty at the time of the crash, was arrested Friday and released Monday on $15,000 bond ahead of a July 26 court hearing. A message was left with his attorney Tuesday seeking a response to the allegations.

During Monday's bail hearing, the District Attorney's Office told the court that it anticipates additional charges being filed against Swanson, of Solon Springs, Wis.

Evans was accompanied by his 24-year-old girlfriend, Laura Ojanen, and their two children, the woman's family told KBJR-TV in Duluth. They were heading home from celebrating Evans' birthday when their car ran out of gas, the family told the television station.

One of the children, 2-month-old Elijah, is in a Twin Cities hospital with critical injuries, according to an online fund-raising campaign initiated by Ojanen's family. The other child is Lucas, his 2-year-old brother. Ojanen and Lucas were less seriously hurt.

According to the criminal complaint:

After the crash, Swanson drove to a nearby gas station, where a sheriff's deputy soon showed up. The deputy noted that Swanson's eyes were glassy and slightly bloodshot, and she detected that he smelled of alcohol. Swanson failed numerous aspects of a field sobriety test.

Swanson told the deputy he had two beers and a mixed drink between midnight and 1:30 a.m. He said he didn't see the other vehicle until he ran into it. Swanson said he drove to the gas station and called emergency dispatch.

A witness at the gas station told a sheriff's deputy that he saw Swanson throw away cans of an alcoholic beverage into the garbage. The deputy saw five cans of Bud Light Seltzer in the garbage.

The Police Department has placed Swanson on administrative leave as the investigation continues. He has been with the department for 15 years.