OFFENSIVE MVP: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City

The NFL MVP completed 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns, and he also ran for 44 yards, including a critical 26-yard run on the winning drive.

DEFENSIVE MVP: Nick Bolton, Kansas City

Was there a bigger play in the game than Bolton's fumble recovery and return for a touchdown? He also led all players with nine tackles.

BY THE NUMBERS

65 Yards gained by Kadarius Toney on his fourth-quarter punt return, the longest in Super Bowl history.

14 Coaches to win more than one Super Bowl, with Andy Reid joining that club.

0 Sacks for the Eagles defense.

WELCOME TO THE CLUB

Patrick Mahomes became the sixth player in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowl MVP awards. Not surprisingly, all six are quarterbacks:

Tom Brady, New England/Tampa Bay 5

Joe Montana, San Francisco 3

Bart Starr, Green Bay 2

Terry Bradshaw, Pittsburgh 2

Eli Manning, N.Y. Giants 2

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City 2

HURTS SO GOOD

With three TDs and a two-point conversion, Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts is the second player to score 20 points in a single Super Bowl (year of game listed):

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia: 20 in 2023

James White, RB, New England: 20 in 2017

Terrell Davis, RB, Denver: 18 in 1998

Jerry Rice, WR, San Francisco: 18 in 1995

Ricky Watters, RB, San Francisco: 18 in 1995

Jerry Rice, WR, San Francisco: 18 in 1990

Roger Craig, RB, San Francisco: 18 in 1985