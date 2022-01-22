Snow Totals From Clipper #1 Friday

Clipper #2 Continues Saturday Night





Forecast radar loop above goes from 6 PM Saturday to Midnight Saturday Night

Clipper number two is already impacting the region as of the time this was posted, bringing some heavier snow across portions of western and southern Minnesota - mainly south of I-94. You can see the snow already pushing out of the state as we head toward Midnight Saturday Night.

Overall at least an inch of snow is expected in a band between I-94 and the Worthington area, with an enhanced 2-4" band including areas like Redwood Falls and Mankato.

Sunday Weather Outlook - Here Comes The Third Clipper!

Forecast radar loop above goes from 3 PM Sunday to 9 AM

Late in the day on Sunday our third clipper system will start to move into northwestern Minnesota, working southeastward as we head through the evening and Sunday Night before the snow comes to an end Monday morning.

This third clipper will once again bring 1-3" of snow along its main track across northern and eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin late Sunday into Sunday Night, including at least another 1-2" in the Twin Cities metro.

We're likely to start the day mainly sunny in many areas of the state, however, with that next batch of snow moving in late in the day clouds will once again be on the increase. Temperatures range from the single digits up north to the 20s in southwestern Minnesota.

Here in the Twin Cities, we will start off below zero Sunday morning before climbing to the upper single digits above zero by the late afternoon hours. Sunday's high will actually occur as we head toward the midnight hour Sunday Night! Snow chances mainly hold off until the evening and overnight hours.

Temperatures Continue The Rollercoaster

And the rollercoaster continues temperature-wise over the next several days. Highs on Monday will likely be set before or around sunrise, with temperatures otherwise dropping throughout the day. Canadian high pressure moves in behind the third clipper, bringing highs back down to around 0F as we head into Tuesday before warmer temperatures start to return Wednesday into Thursday. And, while not listed here, it looks like highs will continue to be in the 20s Friday! Once we get past any snow that is still around Monday morning, it looks like a mainly quiet weather week in the Twin Cities.

The (Frozen) Glass Is Half Full

By Paul Douglas

What is the winter analog for "Dog Days"? Slog Days of Winter? Winter Doldrums? The glass may be half-full.

We are now past the numbing midpoint of winter. Daylight is 40 minutes more than it was on the Winter Solstice. January is running 5.3F colder than average at MSP, but there are no signs of an extended "Polar Vortex" similar to February of 2021.

Swipes of arctic air? Absolutely. By my count 10 subzero nights in the metro so far this winter. During a typical winter we enjoy 23 bug-free nights below zero. We've saved about 9 percent heating our homes and businesses since August. It can always be worse.

Yet another Alberta Clipper brushes Minnesota with 1-2" inches of fluff later today, followed by yet another arctic interlude. Readings on Tuesday may fail to rise above 0F across most of Minnesota. A temperature roller coaster ride lingers into next week. Not unusual for late January.

NOAA's long-range February-April models suggest a mild bias. We're due, but I'm not celebrating just yet.

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SUNDAY: AM sun, 1-2" late PM. Wake up -4. High 12. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind SW 8-13 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a cold wind. Wake up 10. High 13. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: More fresh air. Bright sunshine. Wake up -13. High 0. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Numbing start. Clouds increase. Wake up -15. High 20. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Flurries, turning colder. Wake up 19. High 31. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind N 15-25 mph.

FRIDAY: Blue skies, a bit nippy. Wake up -5. High 6. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 7-12 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, not as harsh. Wake up 3. High 21. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SE 7-12 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

January 23rd

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 26 minutes, and 41 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 13 seconds

*When Do We See 9.5 Hours Of Daylight: January 25th (9 hours, 31 minutes, 15 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/Before 7:30 AM: February 3rd (7:30 AM)

*Next Sunset At/After 5:30 PM: February 8th (5:31 PM)

This Day in Weather History

January 23rd

1963: A record low of -31 is set at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

National Weather Forecast

Clipper-fest continues across the northern United States with one clipper exiting and another one entering later in the day. Rain and snow will be possible from portions of Arizona to Texas.

Rounds of clippers will bring several inches of snow from the Northern Plains and across the Great Lakes. Some of the snow downwind of the Great Lakes will be enhanced by lake effect snow. A few areas of rain are expected from Arizona to portions of Texas and Louisiana and into Florida.

- D.J. Kayser