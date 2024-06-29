They wore T-shirts with "Team Suni" emblazoned across the front and displayed posters that read "We Love you Suni" and "Pride of the East Side."

And when the homegrown reigning Olympic women's gymnastics champion was introduced before the first night of the U.S. Olympic trials, the roar from fans inside Target Center sounded like those reserved for Anthony Edwards when he soars for a thunderous dunk.

Homecomings can be happy and festive, but the one that greeted St. Paul's Suni Lee on Friday night also came baked in stress and high-stakes pressure.

A trip to Paris and the Olympic Games are on the line in Minneapolis this weekend. Winner of the all-around gold medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021, Lee has endured the pressure of fame and overcome a serious kidney ailment in her quest to return to the Olympics and defend her all-around title.

Lee didn't speak to reporters after her Day 1 performance, but she is in prime position to accomplish her goals after posting the third-highest score at 56.025. She trails the great Simone Biles (58.900) and Jordan Chiles (56.400) heading into Sunday's final day.

Lee's coach Jess Graba tried to normalize the lead-up to the meet by reminding Lee to focus on the process and her training. Probably easier said than done, since everywhere Lee turns brings familiar sights and reminders that the spotlight on her shines brighter than any other competitor except Biles.

"There's unforeseen challenges for the home event," Graba said this week before the trials. "You have more family, you have more people around, a lot more tickets. I think a little bit more stress, too. There's going to be stress no matter what, but it's easy to fixate on, 'I'm in front of people I know.' But other than that, it feels like another meet."

If only that were true. The pressure of the Olympic trials might not rise to that of the actual Olympics, but it's not far behind. Athletes train for years for one shot to reach the pinnacle of their sport. Nobody wants to fall short after coming this close.

Winning gold hasn't always meant a path paved in gold for Lee, pride of South St. Paul High. She faced debilitating medical challenges after being diagnosed with a kidney condition that disrupted her training schedule, caused her to gain about 40 pounds at one point and left her chances at Paris in peril.

She has recovered physically and gradually regained her competition form heading into the trials.

Her adrenaline undoubtedly was redlining awaiting her first event Friday, the vault. But then came an unnerving sight as Kayla DiCello suffered a leg injury on the first vault of the evening.

DiCello grabbed her lower leg after landing on the mat. She had to be carried to a wheelchair and taken for examination. Injuries have become a major storyline at these trials, and the sight of DiCello down in pain right off the bat heightened the tension.

How much that affected Lee is unknown, but she went next and her vault wasn't her best, 10th overall. She settled in after that.

Lee was the bronze medalist in the uneven bars in Tokyo, and she nailed her routine again to earn a 14.500, the third-highest score.

She nearly fell off the beam in her third rotation but maintained her balance and posted the highest score of the night at 14.400.

"When things get tough, she usually gets tougher," said Graba, her coach.

Her toughness has been tested at different times in recent years. Her health problems left her unable to train for long periods. The expectations that come with being an Olympic champion at age 18 can feel burdensome.

None of that seemed visible Friday night. Lee was back home, healthy and confident, being cheered and celebrated by adoring fans. She more than met the moment.