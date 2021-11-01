The biggest challenge for Suni Lee on "Dancing With the Stars" Monday wasn't a Paso Doble. It was an upset tummy.

The St. Paul native earned decent marks from the judges after she and partner Sasha Farber performed in matador outfits to Queen's "We Will Rock You." But immediately after the number, she dashed off stage.

Host Tyra Banks informed the live audience that the gold medalist had been sick all day, but that it wasn't COVID-related. Lee later returned to the stage for a Viennese waltz.

"I knew if I didn't come out here, I'd be disappointed in myself," she said after the second dance.

During rehearsals, Lee got some viral support from her long-time coach Jess Graba, the owner of Midwest Gymnastics in Arden Hills.

Lee and Farber were the first couple to be told that they would be returning next week to compete on Janet Jackson Night.

The two celebrities that received the least votes were professional wrestler The Miz and singer JoJo Siwa. Her lack of support from viewers was a shocker; many oddsmakers have predicted that she will win. Of course, Lee — another frontrunner — also found herself in the bottom two last week.

Judges unanimously chose to save Siwa. Two couples will be eliminated next week.