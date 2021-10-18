Suni Lee played against type in Monday's episode of "Dancing With the Stars" with great success.

In Monday's episode, the remaining 11 couples competed to songs from "Grease." The St. Paul gold medalist and her partner, Sasha Farber, drew "Born To Hand Jive." That meant Lee, a self-professed wallflower, had to channel Cha Cha DiGregorio, the fiery character who steals Danny Zuko during a dance contest.

"She's got a lot of sass and attitude," Lee said before the live performance. "The complete opposite of me."

But the 18-year-old set aside her inhibitions, twirling in a blue-and-black dress with abandonment as she nailed the Charleston. The number ended with Lee planting a pie in Farber's face.

The four judges all gave her a 9 out of 10.

That was more than enough to avoid elimination. Melanie C wasn't so fortunate. The former Spice Girl, who some predicted was a real contender for this season's title, was sent home.

JoJo Siwa may have moved to front-runner position with her performance. She earned a perfect 10 from all the judges, the first time that has happened this season.