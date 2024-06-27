Suni Lee is already in the history books as an Olympic all-around gold medalist and the first Hmong American Olympian. Now, she's coming for gymnastics' rule book.

Lee has been training — and teasing — an exciting release move on the uneven bars that has never been performed before. She unveiled it on social media in January, stunning fans and fellow Olympians alike.

"Wowowowowow," commented 2008 Olympic all-around champion Nastia Liukin.

Lee is readying for the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials this weekend at Target Center as she makes her case for a return trip to the Games.

If Lee is able to successfully perform the skill at a major international event, including the Paris Olympics this summer, it could be added to gymnastics' Code of Points as "The Lee."

Here's a look at why the release move is so out-of-this-world impressive.

What is Lee's new move?

It's a full-twisting layout Jaeger on the uneven bars.

But in simpler terms, it's when Lee swings backward on the taller of the two bars using a reverse grip, lets go and does a full twist before grabbing the bar again, all without breaking the flow of the routine.

What makes this move so difficult?

USA Gymnastics rated the skill an H — one of the highest difficulty values — for domestic competition. Difficulty ratings range from A to J, with J being the most difficult.

"The layout Jaeger is already difficult to create enough power from your swing to complete the full rotation in a straight body position," said Olympic silver medalist and world champion Chellsie Memmel, now the women's technical lead for USA Gymnastics. Doing a twist while swinging backwards adds to the difficulty "because you cannot lead the twist with your toes which makes it easier for the rest of your body to follow."

How long has Lee been training this move?

Lee told Olympics.com in February that she's actually been working on the skill for about two years, but that "it's never felt ready until now" with consistently pulling it off.

It's unlikely she'll attempt the release move at the Olympic trials at Target Center in Minneapolis, but coach Jess Graba said it's a possibility in Paris, should Lee make the team.

How does a move get named after a gymnast?

Athletes who want to add an eponymous skill to the International Gymnastics Federation's (FIG) Code of Points must first submit it to FIG. It must also have a skill level of C or higher.

After it's approved, the gymnast must successfully perform it at an official FIG event, such as the Olympics or world championships.