Suni Lee won't be adding the Mirrorball Trophy to her mantel. The gold medalist was one of two couples eliminated Monday from "Dancing With the Stars," which means she just fell short of making next week's final round.

Lee, 18, did impress the judges with her fox trot to Michael Buble's "Haven't Met You Yet" and her contemporary dance to Sara Bareilles' "Gravity." But after viewers' votes were counted up, Lee ended up in the bottom three of the six remaining contestants.

The judges had one last chance to save her, but they voted instead for Amanda Kloots. Melora Hardin, best known for her work on "The Office," was also sent home.

Throughout the evening, the St. Paul native talked about the pressure she has been feeling since the Olympics and how "Dancing" helped her "learn to love myself."

Every week on the show, the judges praised Lee for showing more and more expression and self confidence. Lee is expected to reflect on her run during the Tuesday edition of "Good Morning, America."

A winner will be crowned next Monday on ABC.