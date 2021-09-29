As if winning the Olympics' all-around gold medal wasn't enough, St. Paul-raised gymnast Suni Lee is now impressing "Dancing with the Stars" judges and fans.

After two weeks of competition, including Monday's top-scoring cha-cha, Lee and her professional partner, Sasha Farber, are in fourth place.

Lee showed her playful side when she kicked off her last performance by dropping a gold medal prop on the judges' table on her way to the dance floor. She showed off her gymnastics skills, too, when her partner dramatically flipped her from the floor to her feet, which were clad in high heels.

Lee is staying in Los Angeles during the competition and taking online classes at Auburn University in Alabama, where she is a freshman on the gymnastics team, which kicks off its season in January.

Lee performs again on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. CST, in a Britney Spears-themed competition.