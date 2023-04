Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

IMPACT PLAYER: Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves

He had 24 points and 13 boards. It was his block at one end, then his steal and three-point play that sealed the victory.

BY THE NUMBERS

38-8 The Wolves' edge in bench scoring.

39-9 The Wolves' edge on three-point shooting.

25 Wolves assists on 39 made shots.