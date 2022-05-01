IMPACT PLAYER: Jorge Polanco, Twins

The second baseman hit a pair of two-run doubles and scored one run himself to help the Twins win the series.

BY THE NUMBERS

7 Twins pitchers since 2000 to record a victory in their first career start, with Josh Winder joining that group.

10-for-18 Carlos Correa's production at the plate amid a four-game hitting streak.

51 Runs for the Twins over their past eight games, an average of 6.4 per game.

ON DECK

RHP Chris Paddack (0-2, 3.68 ERA) faces Baltimore's RHP Tyler Wells (0-2, 5.54) to open the Twins' four-game series at Camden Yards on Monday.