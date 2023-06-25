Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Impact player

Royce Lewis, Twins

The 24-year-old reached base four times with three singles and a walk, including the go-ahead RBI single in the 10th inning. He's reached base in 10 consecutive games.

By the numbers

5 Twins hits in 13 at-bats with runners in scoring position. Three of those came in the 10th inning.

13 Double-play grounders hit into this year by Carlos Correa, tied for the most in the majors.

1 Times Jordan Balazovic has pitched on back-to-back days in his pro career, relieving on Saturday and Sunday after converting from a starter.