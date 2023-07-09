Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

IMPACT PLAYER: Kyle Gibson, Baltimore

Tied his career high with 11 strikeouts, walked only one, and retired 17 consecutive Twins at one point.

BY THE NUMBERS

33 Career victories at Target Field by Gibson, passing ex-Twins teammate José Berríos for most in stadium history.

8 Home runs off Joe Ryan in his past three starts, matching his total in his first 15.

2 Innings in which the Twins scored more than one run, in 54 innings vs. Baltimore this year.

7 Runs scored against the Twins in the sixth inning, the most they have given up in any inning this season.