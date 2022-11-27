Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger led the way with three points, including his team-high 13th goal.

2. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center picked up two assists for seven points in his last five games.

3. Matt Boldy, Wild: The winger scored for the third consecutive game.

By the numbers

8 Game assist streak for Kaprizov, which ties the Wild record.

14 Points for Kaprizov during his career-best nine-game point streak.

18 Points racked up by Kaprizov in 12 career games vs. Arizona, his highest production against any NHL team.