Rain To Snow Monday & Tuesday

Here's the weather outlook AM Sunday to PM Tuesday, which shows a storm system moving through the region into early next week. Precipitation will start as rain late Sunday night into Monday and then will change into a wintry mix Monday into Tuesday.

Precipitation Outlook

This system will bring 0.25" to 0.50" of total liquid across parts of Central Minnesota into Western Wisconsin. A few locations close to the Twin Cities could see close to 0.60" liquid, most of which will fall in the form of rain.

Minimal Snowfall Potential

Some of the precipitation will turn over to a wintry mix, generally north and west of the Twin Cities. A few locations in Western and Central Minnesota could see a light coating up to an inch or 2. There could also be a light glaze of ice in a few locations

Snow Depth

As of Friday, January 13h, the MSP Airport recorded 12" of snow on the ground. Interestingly, this tied for the 6th greatest snow depth on record for January 13th!

January Snowfall

Here's how much snow we've seen across the region so far this January. More than a foot has fallen through the first 13 days in the Twin Cities, St. Cloud and Sioux Falls, all of which are more than 10" above normal so far.

Seasonal Snowfall

Taking a look at snowfall since July 1st, many locations have seen above average amounts so far this season, but folks from near Sioux Falls to the Twin Cities and towards Duluth are nearly 20" to 30" above average through January 13th. 48.3" of snow has fallen at the MSP Airport, which is the 4th snowiest start to any season on record.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Sunday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Sunday, January 13th shows very mild weather in place for Mid January with a high temp in the mid/upper 30s. Skies will be somewhat sunny with increasing clouds later in the day as our next storm system approaches from the southwest.

Weather Outlook on Sunday

Temps across the region on Sunday will warm into the mid/upper 30s across much of the region, which will be nearly +10F to +20F above average and close to record warmth in a few spots. There should be a little sun in the morning with increasing clouds through the day as our next storm system moves in from the southwest.

Near Record Warmth on Sunday

Here's a look at highs vs record highs for Sunday, January 15th. The Twin Cities should fall short of the 43F record high, but Hibbing in northeastern Minnesota could tie a record of 34F.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

The weather outlook through the day Sunday shows mild temperatures starting around 30F in the morning and highs warming into the mid/upper 30s by the afternoon. Skies will remain somewhat sunny with increasing clouds late in the day. Southeasterly winds will be breezy with gusts approaching 25mph to 30mph at times through the day.

Hourly Feels Like Temps

Feels like temps on Sunday will be in the lower 20s in the morning to near 30F in the afternoon, which will actually be warmer than average for mid January.

Weather Outlook

The week ahead looks fairly active across the Midwest with at least a couple of storm systems moving through. The first one will slide through Monday and Tuesday with a rain/snow mix and the second will likely stay south of Minnesota with a heavier snow swath across Iowa, Illinois and southern Wisconsin.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis over the next 5 days shows milder weather in place with highs warming into the 30s through midweek. The warmest temps will linger through early next week with highs approaching 40F, but there will be a gradual cooling trend as we head through the week ahead.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook through mid month shows a gradual cooling trend with highs falling into the upper 20s late next week. A rain/snow mix will be in place Monday & Tuesday with another light snow chance midweek and again into the weekend.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The NBM extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis over the next several days shows fairly mild weather in place through the middle part of next week before cooler temps start filtering in through the 2nd half of next week. As we approach the last full week of January, temperatures will gradually cool to near normal levels for this time of the year.

850mb Temperature Anomaly

The 850mb temperature anomaly through next weekend shows milder than average temperatures continuing across the eastern half of the nation with a gradually cooling trend as we approach the end of the month. Meanwhile, cooler than average temperatures will continue across the western half of the nation.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows cooler than average temperatures across much of the western half of the nation. Meanwhile, folks along the East Coast will continue to see warmer than average temps

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows more active weather in place across the eastern two-thirds of the nation, while drier weather will start to filter into the Western US.

Another Thaw But Colder Correction Coming

By Paul Douglas

I'm happiest when Mother Nature isn't conspiring to kill me. Here in the Land of 10,000 Weather Excuses it doesn't take much to make us happy. Mid-30s in mid-January? Bring it! The wind chill could easily be 30 below zero right now. The coldest weather of winter routinely arrives 2-4 weeks after the Winter Solstice, so I'm counting my atmospheric blessings.

We saw ground blizzards and a rude display of Siberian air before Christmas, but since then the same pattern that has flooded California has kept Minnesota relatively mild; our winds aloft coming in from the Pacific vs. the Yukon. I see acold correction the last week of January with highs in the teens. Nippy but not exactly polar. If you're keeping score, winter is roughly half over. This is halftime. A slushy intermission.

Mid-30s will feel good today with a period of light rain Monday, ending as a little slush Monday night. A southern storm may brush the area with 1-2" slush Thursday but no big deal. Settlers in the 1800s would call that "flurries".

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Cloudy and milder. Winds: SE 10-20. High: 37.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight. Winds: SE 5-10. Low: 32.

MONDAY: Rain most of the day. Slushy late. Winds: NE 8-13. High: 36.

TUESDAY: Clouds, a few flurries. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 32. High: 33.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and dry. Winds: SW 3-8. Wake-up: 28. High: 32.

THURSDAY: A little wet snow, inch or 2? Winds: N 7-12. Wake-up: 27. High: 33.

FRIDAY: Clouds increase, light snow late. Winds: SW 5-10. Wake-up: 24. High: 28.

SATURDAY: Flurries taper, coating possible. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 25. High: 31.

This Day in Weather History

January 15th

1972: Cold air invades the region with a minimum temperature of -33 degrees F at Alexandria, -32 at Eau Claire, and -29 at the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

January 15th

Average High: 23F (Record: 43F set in 1990)

Average Low: 8F (Record: -37F set in 1888)

Record Rainfall: 0.45" set in 1969

Record Snowfall: 3.2" set in 1953

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

January 15th

Sunrise: 7:47am

Sunset: 4:57pm

Hours of Daylight: ~9 hours & 10 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: +1 Minutes & 46 Seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 23 minutes

Moon Phase for January 15th at Midnight

1.2 Days After Last Quarter Moon

National High Temps on Sunday

Temperatures across the nation on Sunday will be warmer than average across the Central US with temps running well above average. The Western US will continue to see more rain and snow chances.

National Weather Outlook Sunday

The weather outlook for Sunday shows areas of precipitation across the Western US as our next storm system moves inland. Areas of rain and snow will move into the Midwest

National Weather Outlook

Weather conditions in the Western US will continue to remain quite active through midweek with flooding rainfall and heavy mountain snow possible. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will scoot through the Central US with another round of rain and snow showers.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook shows pockets of heavy rainfall along and east of the Mississippi River and especially in the Tennessee River Valley. There will also be heavy precipitation across the Western US and especially in the high elevations.

Snowfall Potential

According to the ECMWF (European model), heavy snow will be found across much of the high elevations in the Western US. There will also be decent snowfall potential in the across parts of the Midwest/Great Lakes into the Northern New England States

Climate Stories

