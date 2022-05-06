Wrapped Bass Fillet with Pinot Grigio

Serves 4.

Note: Both Mediterranean and striped bass fillets are delicate in flavor, yet sturdy enough to stand up to all types of cooking. They can be steamed, roasted or broiled. From "Serafina: Modern Italian Cuisine for Everyday Home Cooking," by Vittorio Assaf and Fabio Granato (Rizzoli, 2022).

• 1 red bell pepper, cut into julienne

• 2 zucchini, cut into julienne

• 2 yellow squash, cut into julienne

• 2 carrots, cut into julienne

• 1/4 c. plus 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

• Salt to taste

• Freshly ground black pepper to taste

• 2 russet potatoes

• 2 bass fillets

• 1/2 c. pinot grigio or other white wine

• 1/4 c. minced parsley

• 2 lemon slices for garnish

• 1 sprig thyme for garnish

Directions

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Keeping them separate, toss the bell pepper, zucchini, yellow squash, and carrots each with olive oil (using 1/4 cup total) and season with salt and black pepper.

Wash and peel the potatoes, then slice them as thinly as possible. Tightly wrap the fillets in the potato slices. In a skillet, heat remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil and quickly sear the potato-wrapped fillets over high heat, about 1 minute per side. Transfer the fillets to a baking pan. Arrange the vegetables around the fish. Pour the wine down the side of the baking pan and bake in the preheated oven until the potatoes are browned, the fish is opaque and the vegetables are cooked, about 20 minutes.

Scatter the parsley over the zucchini, squash, peppers and carrots. Garnish with lemon slices and thyme and serve.