Tortellini Soup with Sausage and Spinach
Serves 6.
This soup couldn't come together any easier, making it a perfect end to a brisk fall day. Tortellini are simply small ravioli that are formed into a circular shape. There are many varieties of tortellini fillings, from meat to cheese to vegetables — choose your favorite. From "The Everything One Pot Mediterranean Cookbook," by Peter Minaki (Simon & Schuster, 2023).
• 1 lb. Italian sausage, casings removed
• 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
• 1 large yellow onion, peeled and diced
• 3 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
• 1/2 c. finely diced carrot
• 1/2 c. finely diced celery
• 2 c. crushed tomatoes
• 4 c. chicken stock
• 1 bay leaf
• 1 tsp. sea salt
• 1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
• 1 (9-oz.) pkg. fresh cheese tortellini
• 1 c. heavy cream
• 6 c. baby spinach
• 1/2 c. grated Parmesan cheese
Directions
Place sausage in a stockpot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Brown for 5 minutes, using a wooden spoon to break up sausage into bite-sized pieces.
Add oil, onion, garlic, carrot, celery, tomatoes, stock, bay leaf, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low. Cook uncovered for 15 minutes. Stir in tortellini and cream and simmer for 5 minutes.
Remove from heat. Remove and discard bay leaf. Stir in spinach until just wilted. Serve with cheese sprinkled on top.