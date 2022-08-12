Thai Coconut Beef with Coconut Sticky Rice

Serves 4.

Note: Accompanied by fresh, snappy veggies in a coconut-based sauce, this beef is hard to beat. Note: Thai basil looks similar to sweet Italian basil but is rich, savory and a little spicy. If you can't find it, sweet basil is an option, but the basil can also be omitted and you'll still have a winning dish. Find garlic chile sauce in the Asian food aisle of most supermarkets. If you start the rice first, it will be done at the same time as the beef. From "Beef It Up," by Jessica Formicola (Storey, 2022).

For the beef:

• 3 tbsp. cornstarch

• 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 2 tbsp. vegetable oil, divided

• 1 1/2 lb. top sirloin, cut against the grain into 1/2-in. strips

• 1 small yellow onion, quartered

• 1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut into strips

• 1 c. fresh sugar snap peas

• 1 tbsp. grated fresh ginger

• 1 clove garlic, grated

• 2 c. coconut milk

• 1 to 2 tbsp. garlic chile sauce (see Note)

• 1 tbsp. sugar

• 1 tbsp. lime juice

• 1/4 packed c. whole Thai basil leaves (see Note)

For the rice:

• 2 c. dry jasmine rice

• 1 c. water

• 1 c. coconut milk

• 1 tbsp. lime juice

• 1/2 tsp. lime zest

• 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

• 1 tbsp. sugar

Directions

To prepare the beef: Combine the cornstarch, salt and black pepper in a medium bowl. Toss with the beef.

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet or cast-iron pan over medium-high heat. Working in two batches, brown the beef. Remove and set aside.

In the same skillet, add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil along with the onion, bell pepper and peas. Cook over medium-high heat for 5 minutes, or until lightly browned. The onions will not be fully soft or opaque. Stir in the ginger and garlic, and cook for 1 minute.

Add the coconut milk, garlic chile sauce, sugar and lime juice, and return the beef to the skillet, spooning the sauce over the meat to coat. Simmer over low heat for 5 to 7 minutes, or until the sauce starts to combine and thicken.

To prepare the rice: In a fine-mesh sieve or colander, rinse the rice until the water runs clear.

Stir together the rice, water, coconut milk, lime juice, lime zest, salt and sugar in a large saucepan. Bring to a full boil, then cover and reduce the heat to low. Cook for 25 to 30 minutes without opening the lid.

To finish the dish: Right before serving, stir the basil into the beef mixture. Remove the rice saucepan's lid and fluff the rice with a fork. Serve the meat and sauce over the rice.