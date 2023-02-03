Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Tandoori-Spiced Chicken and Rice Bake

Serves 4.

Tandoori spice is a traditional Indian seasoning blend of aromatic curry-style spices. The blend is most commonly put to use in classic Tandoori Chicken, a spiced yogurt sauce chicken dish baked in a clay oven, or tandoor (this casserole places on the flavors of the original. From "Better Homes & Gardens 100th Anniversary New Cookbook" [IPG Publishing, 2022]).

For the Tandoori Spice Mixture:

• 1 1/4 tsp. curry powder

• 1 tsp. garam masala

• 1/2 tsp. ground ginger

• 1/2 tsp. ground cumin

• 1/2 tsp. ground coriander

• 1/2 tsp. ground cardamom

• 1/4 tsp. salt

• 1/8 tsp. ground cinnamon

• 1/8 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

For the chicken and rice:

• 12 oz. skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, cut into thin strips

• 2 tbsp. vegetable oil, divided

• 2/3 c. coarsely chopped green onions or white onion

• 1/2 c. chopped red sweet pepper

• 1 fresh serrano chile pepper, seeded and chopped

• 3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

• 1 (14.5-oz.) can reduced-sodium chicken broth

• 1 (14-oz.) can unsweetened light coconut milk

• 3/4 c. uncooked long grain rice

• 1/4 c. tomato paste

• Fresh sprigs cilantro, optional

• Lemon wedges, optional

Directions

To prepare the spice mixture: In a small bowl, combine the curry powder, garam masala, ginger, cumin, coriander, cardamom, salt, cinnamon and black pepper. Set aside.

To prepare the chicken and rice: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly coat a 2-quart rectangular baking dish with cooking spray.

In a bowl, combine chicken pieces with 2 teaspoons of the Tandoori Spice Mixture; stir until chicken is coated. In a 12-inch skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook and stir for 3 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Remove from skillet.

In the same skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil over medium heat. Add onions, sweet pepper, serrano pepper and garlic; cook and stir 2 minutes. Stir in broth, coconut milk, rice, tomato paste and the remaining Tandoori Spice Mixture. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 10 minutes. Uncover; simmer 5 minutes more or until slightly thickened. Stir in chicken.

Transfer chicken to prepared baking dish. Bake, covered, about 20 minutes or until heated through and rice is tender. If desired, top with cilantro and/or lemon wedges before serving.