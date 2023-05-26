Surf 'n Turf Sheet Pan Fajitas

Serves 4.

This combination of steak and prawns in fajitas is an indulgent but delicious mix, perfect for a treat. I prefer to buy a good cut of steak to avoid unpleasantly chewy meat. By cooking the steak whole, then allowing it time to rest, the meat should achieve melt-in-the-mouth status. Serve this mix in wraps (with lettuce, refried beans, salsa and grated cheese), or simply serve it with rice. To add more bulk to the meal, add some drained canned beans, such as black beans or pinto beans, at the same time as the prawns. From "The Slimming Foodie in Minutes," by Pip Payne (Aster, 2023).

For the meat:

• Cooking spray

• 2 sirloin or rib-eye steaks (14 oz. to 18 oz.)

• 2 red onions, halved, then finely sliced

• 4 bell peppers (a mix of orange, red and yellow), seeds removed, and cut into strips

• 5 1/2 oz. cooked, peeled king prawns

For the spice mix:

• 1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

• 1 tsp. smoked paprika

• 1/4 tsp. garlic powder

• 1/4 tsp. onion powder

• 1 tsp. dried oregano

• 1 tsp. salt

For serving:

• Handful of cilantro leaves

• Lime wedges

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Spray a large baking sheet with a little oil and lay the steaks in the center. Arrange the onions and peppers around the steaks.

Prepare the spice mix: In a large bowl, mix together the crushed red pepper flakes, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano and salt. Sprinkle the spice mix over the meat and vegetables. Spray the top lightly with oil, then place in the oven and cook for 15 minutes.

Remove the sheet from the oven and lift the steaks onto a plate to rest. Add the prawns to the baking sheet, give everything a stir, then pop the sheet back into the oven for 5 minutes.

Use a sharp knife to finely slice the steaks. Remove the tray from the oven, then mix the sliced steak back into the fajita mix.

Serve scattered with coriander leaves and with lime wedges on the side.