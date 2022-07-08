Spicy Prawn Arroz

Serves 4.

Note: Peppery prawns with garlic and a hint of lemon add amazing flavor to this Spanish-inspired rice dish. If you'd like to make this vegetarian, replace the prawns with some extra vegetables, such as mushrooms. Just start the dish at the second step with the chiles, garlic, lemon zest and pepper, then add the new vegetables with the peppers. Adapted from "The Slimming Foodie in One," by Pip Payne (Kyle Books, 2022).

• Cooking spray

• 10 1/2 oz. cooked and peeled cold-water prawns (if frozen, ensure that they are thoroughly defrosted)

• 2 red chiles, seeds removed and finely chopped

• 3 cloves garlic, crushed

• 1 unwaxed lemon, zested, then cut into wedges

• 1/4 tsp. pepper

• 1 onion, finely chopped

• 2 tbsp. red wine vinegar

• 1 red bell pepper, seeds removed and finely chopped

• 1 green bell pepper, seeds removed and finely chopped

• 1 1/3 c. uncooked basmati rice

• 3 1/2 c. hot vegetable stock, divided

• 2 tablespoons tomato purée

• Salt

• Handful of parsley leaves, chopped to serve

Directions

Spray a sauté pan, shallow flameproof casserole dish or large, deep frying pan with cooking spray, bring to a high heat and add the prawns, chiles, garlic, lemon zest and pepper. Stir-fry for 2 minutes, then set aside in a bowl.

Spray a little more oil into the pan, add the onion and vinegar and stir-fry for 3 minutes. Add the peppers and fry for 3 minutes.

Stir in the rice, then pour in 2 1/2 cups of the hot stock, add the tomato purée, bring up to a fast simmer and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. (If the rice starts to dry out too much during the cooking time, add a bit more stock to keep it cooking and prevent it from burning.) Return the prawn mixture, stirring it through the rice, and allow to simmer for 5 minutes. Season with salt.

Try a little of the rice to check that it is cooked through (if not, allow it to simmer for longer, adding more stock if necessary).

Serve with chopped parsley and lemon wedges.

Sustainable seafood

Sustainability should be among the things shoppers look for when choosing ingredients. Here are some sources:

Seafood Watch: The list from the Monterey Bay Aquarium develops science-based seafood recommendations for consumers and chefs to use to inform their buying decisions. seafoodwatch.org

Sustainable Fisheries and Seafood: This group provides certifications and assessments in regard to sustainable seafood. scsglobalservices.com

FishWatch: Operated by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, the website has a searchable database of up-to-date information on popular seafood harvested or farmed in the United States. fishwatch.gov