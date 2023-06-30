Roasted Five-Spice White Fish Tacos with Apple Cabbage Slaw

Serves 4.

I adore Chinese five-spice powder paired with white fish, and the sweetness of shredded apple in the cabbage slaw brings together all the delicious flavors. And because every taco must have a sauce, I've added one here, as well. It makes the perfect creamy, slightly sweet condiment. Note: If Sriracha isn't your hot sauce of choice, you can replace it with sambal oelek or gochujang. I recommend either warming your tortillas in the oven on a baking sheet, steaming them in a stovetop steamer or frying them. You can also serve this as a taco bowl without the tortillas. From "For the Love of Seafood" by Karista Bennett (Countryman 2023).

• 1 to 1 1/2 lb. mild white fish, such as rockfish, halibut, flounder, cod, haddock or sole, at room temperature

• 4 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

• 1 tsp. salt

• 2 to 3 tsp. Chinese five-spice powder

• 3 c. shredded cabbage

• 1 apple, cored and julienned or grated

• 1/2 c. packed fresh cilantro, about 1 small bunch

• 2 tbsp. seasoned rice wine vinegar

• 1/2 c. mayonnaise

• 1 tbsp. honey

• Juice of 1 large lime

• 1 to 2 tsp. Sriracha (see Note)

• Corn tortillas, warmed in the oven, steamed or fried (see Note)

• 1 tbsp. sesame seeds, for optional garnish

• Sliced green onions, for garnish

• Lime wedges

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Place the fish in a baking dish and brush it with 1 to 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Mix together the salt and five-spice powder and then season the fish.

Place the baking dish in the oven and bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until the fish is cooked through. (Whole fish fillets often require a longer cook time than individual portions. Rule of thumb: Fish will cook through in 8 to 10 minutes for every inch of thickness, so plan accordingly.)

Meanwhile, prepare the slaw. Place the cabbage, apple and cilantro in a bowl and toss.

In a small bowl, whisk together the rice vinegar and remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil.

In a separate small bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, honey, lime juice and Sriracha to make a crema. Set aside.

When the fish is done, remove it from the oven. While the fish is cooling, toss the rice vinegar dressing with the cabbage slaw.

Flake the fish for the tacos (watch for bones), then assemble. Add the fish at the bottom of the tortilla, drizzle with some crema and top with the dressed apple cabbage slaw and sesame seeds, if using.

Garnish with sliced green onions and a squeeze of lime juice before serving.