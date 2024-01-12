Roast Cauliflower Tacos

Serves 4.

"Taco night is always one of the best nights for us," writes Joe Woodhouse in "More Daily Veg" (Kyle, 2023). "Everyone loves piling in and building their own tacos however they please." For these tacos, you can replace the cabbage with pickled cabbage. And while the author likes making fresh corn tortillas, these lentil versions, pancakes essentially, are a quick and easy alternative that fills that need. "They are quick enough for a breakfast, as well. Scrambled egg breakfast tacos are a splendid way to start the day."

• 6 to 7 tbsp. neutral oil, such as sunflower, divided, plus extra for frying

• 1 tbsp. chili powder or hot paprika

• 1 tbsp. ground coriander

• 2 medium heads cauliflowers (about 2 1/4 lb.), broken into 3/4- to 1 1/4-in. even pieces

• 1 onion, finely diced

• 1 to 2 tbsp. cilantro, roughly chopped

• 5 to 6 limes, 3 cut into quarters

• 1 1/8 c. (9 oz.) split red lentils

• 1 3/4 c. water

• 2/3 c. crème fraîche

• 1/3 c. mayonnaise

• 1/2 small head of red or white cabbage, thinly shredded

• Pickled chiles

• Sea salt flakes

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

In a mixing bowl, combine 4 to 5 tablespoons of the oil with the chili powder and coriander, plus a good pinch of salt. Add the cauliflower and toss to coat well with the spiced oil. Lay out onto baking sheets so the cauliflower isn't cramped. Use two trays if needed.

Roast the cauliflower in the oven for 20 minutes. Turn the pieces of cauliflower and continue to cook for another 10 to 15 minutes. Once the cauliflower is golden, soft inside and has a good caramelization on its edges, remove from the oven.

Meanwhile, mix the onion with the cilantro, a good pinch of salt and the juice of 2 to 3 of the limes (to taste). Set aside.

In a high-speed blender, blitz the lentils with the water, a pinch of salt and remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Run it for a couple of minutes, until the mixture is completely smooth.

Heat a frying pan oven a medium–low heat and lightly oil it. Pour in your first amount of mix and spread out to roughly 5 1/2 to 6 inches) with the back of the ladle. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes until the bubbles that have formed on top are popping, the edges look set and cooked through and the pancake releases from the pan. Flip and cook any raw batter on the top side. Once cooked, place the pancakes in a sealed container so they can steam. This helps keep them malleable. Repeat until all the mixture is used up (you should have enough for 12 pancakes).

Mix the crème fraîche and mayonnaise together with a pinch of salt. Place in a small bowl. Add to a platter or a tray with the cabbage, pickled chiles, lime wedges, onion-coriander salsa and cooked cauliflower and serve.