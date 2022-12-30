Lemon-Parmesan Chickpea Pasta

Serves 4 to 6.

Sumptuous, inexpensive and easy, this pasta dish epitomizes pantry cooking. The mild flavor of chickpeas makes them an excellent canvas for the lemon, spinach, cream and Parmesan cheese. From "The Art of Pantry Cooking" by Ronda Carman (Rizzoli, 2022).

• 1 tsp. kosher salt, plus more for pasta cooking water

• 12 oz. bucatini or spaghetti

• 3 tbsp. grapeseed oil

• 2 (15.5-oz.) cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed

• 1 tbsp. finely chopped fresh thyme leaves

• 1 pinch ground cayenne pepper

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 2 tbsp. dry white wine

• 1 tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice

• 2 shallots, finely chopped

• 4 cloves garlic, minced

• 1/2 cup heavy cream

• 1 (5-oz.) bag baby spinach

• 1/2 c. finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

Directions

Bring a large pot of water to a boil and salt it to taste. Cook the pasta until it is just short of al dente, about 5 minutes. Turn off the heat. Do not drain the pasta.

In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the chickpeas, thyme and cayenne pepper. Season with the 1 teaspoon salt and the pepper. Cook until the chickpeas start to turn a deep golden brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chickpeas to a bowl and set aside.

Reduce the heat to medium and add the wine and lemon juice to deglaze the pan. Add the shallots to the skillet and sauté until they are soft, about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté an additional 1 minute.

Pour in the cream and cook until slightly thickened, about 2 minutes. Turn the heat to low and add the spinach a handful at a time. Allow each batch to wilt before adding the next.

Use a slotted spoon or skimmer to transfer the pasta from the pot of water to the pan of spinach and cream sauce. Add the Parmigiano and 1 cup of the pasta cooking water. Stir the mixture briskly over medium-high heat until the sauce is thick, 2 to 3 minutes.

Transfer to a serving platter. Top with the chickpeas. Toss and serve immediately.