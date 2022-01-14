Kielbasa Cabbage Skillet

Serves 6.

Note: This kielbasa cabbage skillet may not be very attractive to the eye, but once you taste it, none of that will matter. This low-carb dinner is filling. From "Scrumptious" by Christy Denney (Shadow Mountain, 2021).

• 2 tbsp. olive oil

• 3/4 c. diced yellow onion

• 3 cloves garlic, minced

• 2 tbsp. white vinegar

• 1 (14-oz.) package kielbasa, thinly sliced

• 2 tbsp. unsalted butter

• 1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

• 1 head green cabbage, thinly sliced

• 1/2 tsp. paprika

• 1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes salt and pepper to taste

Directions

In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and sauté for 4 to 6 minutes or until onion is soft. Add garlic and cook for an additional 30 seconds.

Stir in vinegar and add kielbasa. Cook for 4 to 6 minutes, or until browned.

Add butter, Dijon mustard and cabbage. Stir together well. Cook until cabbage gets tender, about 5 to 10 minutes.

Season with paprika, red pepper flakes, and salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.