State Fair Ham Loaf

Serves 6 to 8.

Note: The Hamline Church Dining Hall, operated by Hamline Church United Methodist, is the fair's oldest continuously operating food vendor and is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year. The kitchen's signature item is a slab of meatloaf that's half ground ham, half ground beef. If you aren't planning a trip to the State Fair this year, you can still enjoy this fair favorite — it's perfect for a Sunday supper. The Star Tribune printed the recipe in 2017, when the dining hall was celebrating its 120th anniversary. Adapted from the "Hamline Cookbook."

For the ham loaf:

• 1 1/2 lb. ground ham

• 1 1/2 lb. ground beef

• 3 c. dry breadcrumbs

• 1 small onion, chopped

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 1/2 tsp. curry powder

• 1/2 tsp. ground sage

• 1/2 tsp. allspice

• 2 c. milk

• 3 eggs, slightly beaten

For the sauce:

• 2 c. brown sugar, packed

• 2/3 c. vinegar

• 1/4 c. prepared mustard

Directions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

To prepare the ham loaf: In a large bowl, combine ground ham, ground beef, breadcrumbs, onion, salt, pepper, curry powder, sage and allspice and mix to combine. Add milk and eggs and mix to combine. Pack mixture into a 5- by 9- by 3-inch loaf pan.

To prepare the sauce: In a medium bowl, stir together brown sugar, vinegar and mustard and mix until thoroughly combined. Pour half of sauce over loaf. Bake for 90 minutes. Remove from oven and serve with remaining sauce on the side.