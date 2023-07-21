Grilled Shrimp, Corn, and Avocado Salad

Serves 4.

Grill-charred fresh corn and sweet jumbo shrimp are a favorite light summertime meal, combined here with crisp romaine hearts in a dinner salad. Grilled avocados take the flavor to a whole new level. Extra-large shrimp (21 to 25 per pound) can be substituted for jumbo shrimp; reduce the total cooking time by about 1 minute. Creating nonstick conditions for the grill grate is key here. You will need four 12-inch metal skewers. From "The Outdoor Cook: How to Cook Anything Outside," by America's Test Kitchen (2023, $30).

• 2 ripe but firm avocados, halved and pitted

• 6 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

• 3 ears corn, husks and silk removed

• 1 tsp. table salt, divided

• 1 tsp. pepper, divided

• 2 lb. jumbo shrimp, (16 to 20 per lb.) peeled and deveined (see Note)

• 2 tsp. grated lime zest (2 limes), limes halved

• 3 romaine lettuce hearts (6 oz. each), halved -lengthwise and chopped

Directions

Rub cut sides of avocados with 1 teaspoon oil. Rub corn all over with 2 teaspoons oil and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Thread shrimp tightly onto four 12-inch metal skewers, alternating direction of heads and tails. Pat shrimp dry with paper towels, then brush with 1 tablespoon oil and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

To prepare the grill, turn all burners to high; cover; and heat grill until hot, about 15 minutes. Leave all burners on high.

Clean and oil cooking grate, creating a nonstick surface. Grill corn, covered, until charred on all sides, 10 to 13 minutes, turning as needed. Transfer to -cutting board. Grill avocados and lime halves (covered if using gas), cut sides down, until lightly charred, about 2 minutes. Transfer to cutting board with corn and let cool slightly, about 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, grill shrimp (covered if using gas) until lightly charred and opaque throughout, about 4 minutes, flipping halfway through grilling. Using tongs, slide shrimp off skewers into clean bowl and toss with 1 tablespoon oil and lime zest; set aside.

Scoop flesh from charred avocado halves and cut into 1-inch pieces. Cut kernels from cobs. Juice limes to yield 1/4 cup. Whisk lime juice, remaining 3 tablespoons oil, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper together in large bowl. Add romaine, avocado, corn, and shrimp to dressing and toss gently to combine. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve.