Grilled Chicken Burgers with Basil Aioli

Serves 4.

Note: The recipe calls for using a grill plate; a cast-iron pan (on the grill or the stove) works well, as does the standard, but well-oiled, grill grate. The burgers require time to chill, so you'll need to start this ahead of time. From "The BBQ Companion" by Oscar Smith (Smith Street, 2023; $24.95), a handy 50-recipe deck that covers everything from seafoods to sides with vegan options, too.

For the chicken burgers:

• 1 1/4 lb. ground chicken

• 1 clove garlic, finely chopped

• 1/4 c. basil leaves, torn

• 1/2 c. flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

• 1 tsp. crushed red pepper

• 1 tsp. sea salt

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• Zest and juice of 1 lemon

• 2 tbsp. dry breadcrumbs

• 1 egg, lightly beaten

For the basil aioli:

• 1 c. mayonnaise

• 1/2 c. basil leaves

For serving:

• 4 round whole-wheat buns

• 1 avocado, mashed

• 1 c. arugula

• 1 large tomato, sliced

Directions

To prepare the burgers: In a large mixing bowl, place the ground chicken, garlic, basil, parsley, red pepper, salt, pepper, lemon juice and zest, breadcrumbs and egg. Mix well using your hands until you can see the herbs are evenly dispersed. Using wet hands, shape the mixture into patties slightly larger than the round of the buns. Place the patties on a plate lined with parchment and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 1 hour.

To prepare the aioli: place the mayonnaise and basil into a small food processor and pulse until well combined and creamy. Taste and adjust the seasoning. Refrigerate until needed.

Preheat a grill plate to medium and lightly grease with oil (see Note).

Cook the burgers for about 4 to 5 minutes on each side or until cooked through; the internal temperature should reach 165 degrees when using a meat thermometer, but the burgers will continue to cook as they rest. Split the buns and place, cut-side down, on the grill plate to toast. Allow the buns to cool slightly before spreading avocado on the base of each bun, then top with arugula, a burger, a slice of tomato, a large dollop of aioli and the remaining bun halves.