Edisto Shrimp Tacos

Makes 8 tacos.

Kardea Brown grew up on South Carolina's Sea Islands, rooted in Gullah Geechee tradition, and is the host of the Food Network's "Delicious Miss Brown" and OWN's "The Great Soul Food Cook-Off." Her first cookbook, "The Way Home" (Amistad, 2022), celebrates the cooking she grew up with and shares her family's traditions, memories and tips for Lowcountry cooking.

For the shrimp tacos:

• 1 c. buttermilk

• 2 tbsp. seafood seasoning, such as Old Bay, divided

• 1/2 tsp. kosher salt

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 1 1/2 lb. large shrimp, cleaned and deveined

• 1 c. fine yellow cornmeal

• 1 c. all-purpose flour

• Canola oil, for frying

• 8 (6-in.) yellow corn or flour tortillas

• Lemon wedges, for serving

For southern slaw:

• 1/4 c. mayonnaise

• 1/4 c. sour cream

• 2 tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice

• 3 dashes hot sauce

• 1/2 tsp. sweet paprika

• 1/4 tsp. kosher salt

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 2 c. shredded red cabbage

• 2 c. shredded green cabbage

• 2 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley leaves, optional

• 1/2 c. shredded carrot

• 2 green onions, sliced

Directions

To prepare the shrimp tacos: Whisk together the buttermilk, 1 tablespoon of the seafood seasoning, and the salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Add the shrimp, cover, and let soak, refrigerated, for 10 to 15 minutes. While the shrimp is soaking, make the fiesta slaw.

After the shrimp have soaked, whisk together the cornmeal, flour and remaining 1 tablespoon of seafood seasoning in a shallow dish or clean paper lunch bag. Drain the shrimp, shaking off any remaining marinade (discard the remaining marinade). Working in batches, place a few shrimp in the cornmeal mixture and flip or shake until they are coated. Transfer the shrimp to a clean plate or baking sheet. Repeat until all the shrimp have been coated.

In a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat, pour 1 inch of canola oil. Heat to about 375 degrees. Add the shrimp to the skillet a few at a time. Fry on each side until golden brown all over, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove to a cooling rack set on top of a baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining shrimp.

Toast the tortillas in a cast-iron skillet or over an open flame. Add a few shrimp to each tortilla and top with the Southern slaw. Serve with the lemon wedges.

To prepare the Southern slaw: In a large bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, lemon juice, hot sauce, paprika, salt and pepper. Add the red and green cabbage, parsley, carrot and green onions and toss to coat.