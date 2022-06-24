Dutch Baby with Burrata and Prosciutto

Serves 4.

Note: Dutch babies, traditionally made in sweet versions as a homey dessert or brunch dish, have been enjoying a welcome renaissance, leading to all kinds of fun with modern savory renditions — a good fit for a light supper on a summer night. They're much easier to prepare than their pomp and circumstance would suggest. Pour a simple batter of flour, egg and milk into a skillet and bake, then add your toppings of choice for serving. Here, a tangle of peppery arugula is overlaid with salty prosciutto and burrata cheese, itself a study in contrasting textures. You can use whole or low-fat milk instead of skim, but the Dutch baby won't turn out as crisp. For a dramatic presentation, you can also garnish and slice the Dutch baby right in the skillet. From "The Savory Baker" by America's Test Kitchen (2022).

For the Dutch Baby:

• 1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

• 1 1/4 c. all-purpose flour

• 1/2 tsp. table salt

• 4 large eggs

• 1 c. skim milk

• 2 tbsp. chopped fresh basil, oregano, thyme, parsley and/or tarragon, plus extra for sprinkling

For the topping:

• 4 oz. burrata cheese, room temperature

• 3/4 c. baby arugula

• 1/2 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

• 1/2 tsp. balsamic vinegar, plus extra for drizzling

• 1 oz. thinly sliced prosciutto, torn into bite-size pieces

Directions

To prepare the Dutch Baby: Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 450 degrees. Add 2 tablespoons oil to 12-inch cast-iron skillet; place skillet in oven; and heat until oil is shimmering, about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, whisk flour and salt together in large bowl. In separate bowl, whisk eggs until frothy, then whisk in milk, basil and remaining 2 tablespoons oil until incorporated. Whisk one-third of milk mixture into flour mixture until no lumps remain. Slowly whisk in remaining milk mixture until smooth.

Being careful of hot skillet handle, quickly pour batter into skillet and bake until Dutch baby puffs and turns golden brown (edges will be dark brown), about 20 minutes, rotating skillet halfway through baking.

To prepare the topping: While Dutch baby bakes, tear burrata into bite-size pieces over a plate, collecting creamy liquid. Toss arugula with oil and vinegar and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Using pot holders, remove skillet from oven. Being careful of hot skillet handle, transfer Dutch baby to cutting board using spatula. Top Dutch baby with arugula mixture, followed by prosciutto and burrata and any accumulated liquid. Sprinkle with extra basil, drizzle with extra oil and vinegar, and season with pepper to taste. Slice into wedges and serve immediately.