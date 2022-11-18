Curry Chicken Pot Pie

Serves 4.

Kardea Brown grew up on South Carolina's Sea Islands, rooted in Gullah Geechee tradition, and is the host of the Food Network's "Delicious Miss Brown" and OWN's "The Great Soul Food Cook-Off." Her first cookbook, "The Way Home" (Amistad, 2022), celebrates the cooking she grew up with (she calls it "New Gullah Cuisine") and shares her family's traditions, memories and tips for Lowcountry cooking. This recipe also is one you can tuck away to use with leftover Thanksgiving turkey.

• 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

• 1/2 c. (1 stick) unsalted butter, divided

• 1 stalk celery, diced

• 1/2 large yellow onion, diced

• 1 tsp. curry powder, preferably Madras curry powder

• Kosher salt

• 1 clove garlic, minced

• 1 c. frozen peas and carrots, thawed

• 1/4 c. flour, plus more for the pie crust

• 1 1/2 c. chicken broth

• 1/2 c. whole milk

• Freshly ground black pepper

• 2 1/2 c. diced cooked chicken or turkey

• 1 prepared pie crust

• 1 egg, lightly beaten with 1 tbsp. water

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Heat the oil and 6 tablespoons of the butter in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the celery, onion, curry powder and a large pinch of salt and cook until the vegetables are soft and the onion turns translucent, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté for 1 minute, then stir in the peas and carrots. Add the flour and cook, stirring constantly, about 2 minutes. Slowly add the chicken broth and milk, whisking to remove any flour lumps. Bring to a simmer and cook until thickened, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add the chicken and stir to combine.

Pour the curry chicken into four (10-ounce) ramekins or gratin-style bowls.

Lightly dust a clean work surface with flour. Roll out the pie crust and cut 4 circles large enough to fit over the ramekins. Lightly brush the edges of the ramekins with the egg wash. Place the pie crust circles over the top of the curry chicken, pressing to seal along the edges. Brush the top of the crust with the remaining egg wash. Using a sharp paring knife, create a few slits in the top of each pot pie crust.

Bake until the crust is a deep golden brown and the pot pies are bubbly, about 30 minutes. Let cool slightly before serving. Top with pats of the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter right before serving.