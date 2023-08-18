Char Siu Pulled Pork

Serves 6.

Note: Pulled pork goes well with just about everything, and this char siu marinade takes it to a whole new level. However, my big tip here is patience — it's a one-pot wonder — and you must sit back for a few hours as this slow-cooks away. You can have this with rice, in a wrap or bao buns, but I recommend serving it in toasted brioche burger buns. It will be the best burger you have ever had. From "Flavor Kitchen" by Crystelle Pereira (Kyle, 2023).

For the marinade:

• 2 tbsp. honey

• 3 tbsp. plum sauce

• 8 tbsp. oyster sauce

• 3 tbsp. light soy sauce

• 1 tbsp. dark soy sauce

• 3 tbsp. ketchup

• 5 cloves garlic, finely chopped

• 1 in. piece of fresh ginger, grated

• 1 1/2 tsp. Chinese five spice

• 2 tsp. sesame oil

• 1/4 tsp. ground black pepper

• 1/4 tsp. fine sea salt

For the pork:

• 3 lb. boneless pork shoulder

• 3 medium yellow onions, quartered

• 1/2 c. beef broth

Directions

In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients for the marinade and whisk well to combine.

Take the pork shoulder and, with a sharp knife, make some light slashes in the skin. Using your hands, coat the meat in the marinade. Cover the meat, refrigerate and let marinate for at least 2 hours, or up to 24 hours.

Once ready to cook, transfer the pork and marinade to a large, heavy pan. Arrange the pork skin-side up and tuck the onion slices beneath. (This adds flavor but also prevents the pork from burning.) Pour the beef broth over the top, then cover with a lid and place the pan over low heat. Let cook for 4 hours, stirring every hour and basting the pork in the liquid.

After 4 hours, use two forks to check if the meat can be easily pulled apart. If there is some resistance in the meat, put the lid back on and cook for another 30 minutes, until the meat can be shredded easily.

Once cooked, remove pork and use two forks to shred the meat. Keep the pan with the juice over medium heat, simmering away, to reduce and concentrate; skim off the fat with a slotted spoon if desired.

Return the shredded meat to the pan and stir well to combine. Serve as desired (see Note).