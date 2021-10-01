Baked Ricotta Chicken

Serves 4.

Note: Ricotta has a tendency to break and dry out when baked, so here it's processed with some oil to both add richness and smooth out its texture, and the flavor is punched up with Parmesan and oregano. Browning the chicken gives it a jump-start before shingling the pieces in a baking dish lined with pasta sauce — store-bought to keep things simple. Serve with pasta or bread. From "The Chicken Bible" (America's Test Kitchen, 2021).

For the breadcrumbs:

• 1⁄ 2 c. panko bread crumbs

• 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 1/8 tsp. salt

• 1/8 tsp. pepper

For the chicken:

• 1 c. whole-milk ricotta cheese

• 3⁄ 4 c. Parmesan cheese, grated

• 1 tsp. dried oregano

• 1⁄ 2 tsp. table salt, divided

• 1⁄ 2 tsp. pepper, divided

• 1⁄ 4 c. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

• 4 (6- to 8‑oz.) boneless, skinless chicken breasts, trimmed

• 1 1⁄ 2 c. jarred pasta sauce, divided

• 2 tbsp. coarsely chopped fresh basil

Directions

To prepare the breadcrumbs: Combine all ingredients in bowl. Microwave until panko is light golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes, stirring occasionally; set aside.

To prepare the chicken: Adjust oven rack to upper-middle position and heat oven to 425 degrees. Process ricotta, Parmesan, oregano, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a food processor until smooth, about 10 seconds. With processor ­running, slowly add 3 tablespoons oil until incorporated; transfer ricotta mixture to bowl and set aside.

Pat chicken dry with paper towels and pound to uniform thickness. Season with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in 12‑inch skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Cook chicken until browned on both sides, about 6 minutes.

Evenly spread 3/4 cup sauce in bottom of 9‑ by 13-inch ­baking dish. Transfer chicken to dish, shingling breasts in center of dish on top of sauce. Pour remaining 3/4 cup sauce over chicken, then top each piece with 1/3 cup ricotta mixture. Sprinkle chicken evenly with panko mixture. Bake until chicken registers 160 degrees, about 15 minutes. Sprinkle with basil and serve.