Apricot-Glazed Chicken

Serves 3 to 4.

With dried fruit, roasted chicken and a pan sauce, this dish is a bit reminiscent of chicken marbella, which is one of author Jeremy Scheck's favorite childhood dishes. Unlike chicken marbella, you do not need to marinate it ahead of time. You can use chicken thighs or a cut-up whole chicken. And if you have convection, use it. From "ScheckEats: Cooking Smarter," by Jeremy Scheck (Harvest, 2023).

For the chicken:

• 8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs

• 3 tsp. kosher salt

• 2/3 c. (4 oz.) dried apricots, about 15

• 1 red onion, sliced into thick wedges

• 1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 1/2 c. dry white wine

• 1/2 c. chicken stock

For the glaze:

• 1 tsp. sweet paprika

• 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

• 1/4 c. apricot jam

• 1/4 c. olive oil

• 1 tsp. Dijon mustard

• 1 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

• 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper, optional

• Rice, for serving

• Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees (or 350 degrees if using convection).

To prepare the chicken: Arrange the chicken on a half-sheet pan and season evenly with the salt. Place the apricots and onions on the pan around the chicken.

To prepare the glaze: Combine the paprika, red pepper flakes, apricot jam, olive oil, mustard, vinegar, and cayenne (if using) in a small bowl and mix with a fork. Spread the glaze over the chicken (not the apricots and onion). Season with the pepper. Put the pan into the oven, then carefully pour the wine and stock into the pan around the chicken pieces.

Bake until the skin is golden brown and the chicken has an internal temperature of 165 degrees, about 45 to 55 minutes. Periodically use a spoon to move around the onions and apricots and baste the chicken with the juices. If the chicken is browning unevenly, rotate the pan.

Serve on a bed of rice and garnish with parsley.