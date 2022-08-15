CANTERBURY PARK SUNDAY'S RESULTS

1 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,135.

4 • Shaman's Prodigy (H. Hernandez) 4.00 2.20 2.10

1 • Scarrazano (Wade) 2.40 2.10

6 • U So Money Baby (Lara) 2.20

Time: 1:18.96. Scratched: Rattleme. Exacta: 4-1, $3.90. Trifecta: 4-1-6, $3.65.

2 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $22,000.

6 • Lookin So Lucky (Lara) 4.20 2.80 2.40

4 • According to Aspen (Roman) 4.00 3.20

2 • Y Not Sizzle (Lopez) 7.20

Time: 1:35.93. Exacta: 6-4, $6.60. Trifecta: 6-4-2, $26.70. Superfecta: 6-4-2-1, $6.41. Daily Double: 4-6, $3.80.

3 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $33,900.

5 • Magoo (Quinonez) 3.80 2.80 2.20

3 • Westons Wildcat (Arroyo) 6.60 3.60

1 • Tonka Warrior (Eikleberry) 2.80

Time: 1:37.90. Exacta: 5-3, $12.20. Trifecta: 5-3-1, $14.85. Superfecta: 5-3-1-6, $5.16. Pick 3: 4/5-6-5, $5.40. Daily Double: 6-5, $8.00.

4 1⅜ miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $23,300.

2 • Lookin for Eight (H. Hernandez) 21.20 12.80 5.40

9 • Stitzy (Lara) 4.40 3.00

4 • Zumurudee (Wade) 3.20

Time: 2:17.08. Exacta: 2-9, $61.30. Trifecta: 2-9-4, $112.05. Superfecta: 2-9-4-5, $81.81. Pick 3: 6-5-2, $31.15. Pick 4: 4/5-6-5-2, $93.20. Daily Double: 5-2, $39.70.

5 5½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

6 • Voodoo Fire (H. Hernandez) 13.60 6.20 3.20

7 • Noel's Angel (Lindsay) 6.20 3.40

2 • I Cinc Eye Luv U (Arroyo) 2.20

Time: 1:07.32. Exacta: 6-7, $29.80. Trifecta: 6-7-2, $34.50. Superfecta: 6-7-2-8, $14.96. Pick 3: 5-2-6, $140.90. Daily Double: 2-6, $219.00.

6 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

4 • Jackies Irishdream (H. Hernandez) 10.00 4.60 3.20

3 • Off Ramp (Eikleberry) 3.00 2.60

6 • Betty's Bar (Lopez) 3.20

Time: 1:11.83. Exacta: 4-3, $12.70. Trifecta: 4-3-6, $37.45. Superfecta: 4-3-6-1, $15.56. Pick 3: 2-6-4, $108.10. Daily Double: 6-4, $43.80.

7 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,800.

1 • Mia Baby (Conning) 7.40 3.60 2.80

2 • Summer Fireflys (Eikleberry) 3.60 2.20

9 • Swirling Wine (H. Hernandez) 2.60

Time: 0:57.35. Scratched: Gigglebox, Princedreamces. Exacta: 1-2, $10.30. Trifecta: 1-2-9, $12.65. Superfecta: 1-2-9-3, $8.03. Pick 3: 6-4-1, $113.90. Consolation Double: 4-8, $6.00. Daily Double: 4-1, $27.50.

8 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,210.

7 • Couger (Quinonez) 10.40 5.40 3.20

5 • Brahms Is Who (Lopez) 5.80 3.40

2 • Briar Thicket (Harr) 2.40

Time: 1:12.38. Scratched: Milliganmikeandme. Exacta: 7-5, $22.00. Trifecta: 7-5-2, $20.55. Superfecta: 7-5-2-4, $6.63. Pick 3: 4-1-7, $59.00. Pick 4: 6-4-1-7, $658.30. Daily Double: 1-7, $12.25.

9 5 furlongs on turf. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $17,000.

6 • And Isles (Lara) 18.80 6.00 3.60

2 • Stone Arch Bridge (Barandela) 3.80 3.00

3 • Frost Warrior (Eikleberry) 5.60

Time: 0:57.14. Scratched: Heart On the Run. Exacta: 6-2, $29.10. Trifecta: 6-2-3, $98.45. Superfecta: 6-2-3-7, $72.43. Pick 3: 1-7-6, $120.90. Daily Double: 7-5, $5.30. Daily Double: 7-6, $48.20.

10 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,090.

3 • Yak (Barandela) 32.60 16.00 6.80

5 • Big League Benny (Roman) 15.00 6.00

7 • Shotgun Rider (H. Hernandez) 3.60

Time: 1:39.20. Exacta: 3-5, $190.50. Trifecta: 3-5-7, $541.65. Superfecta: 3-5-7-2, $432.96. Pick 3: 7-6-3, $1,645.65. Pick 4: 1-7-6-3, $1,648.95. Pick 5: 4-1-7-6-3, $7,631.10. Daily Double: 6-3, $170.40.

Total handle: $1,186,360. Live handle: $195,703.

Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 0-10 (.000). Totals: 138-424 (.325). Lock of the day: 23-41 (.561).