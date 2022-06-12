CANTERBURY PARK SUNDAY'S RESULTS

1 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

2 • Gypsy Reward (Wade) 8.80 2.20 2.10

3 • It's Her Time (Evans) 2.10 2.10

5 • Dusty Ford (Lara) 3.40

Time: 1:11.87. Exacta: 2-3, $5.10. Trifecta: 2-3-5, $18.00.

2 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $8,000. Purse: $20,000.

2 • According to Aspen (R. Fuentes) 7.40 3.40 2.80

1 • Leather and Lace (Wade) 4.20 3.00

5 • Criminal Record (Barandela) 6.00

Time: 1:37.31. Exacta: 2-1, $12.80. Trifecta: 2-1-5, $81.85. Superfecta: 2-2, $18.10.

3 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

2 • Temporarily (Lopez) 4.00 2.20 2.10

5 • Eli's Girl (Valenzuela) 2.40 2.10

3 • Heels to the Field (R. Fuentes) 2.40

Time: 1:11.54. Scratched: Luna S. Exacta: 2-5, $2.80. Trifecta: 2-5-3, $2.70. Pick 3: 2-2-2/4, $16.60. Daily Double: 2-2, $10.20.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

5 • Sonnyisnotsofunny (Valenzuela) 7.60 4.00 3.00

2 • Gopher Gold (H. Hernandez) 2.80 2.20

6 • Knievel (L. Fuentes) 3.80

Time: 1:30.29. Exacta: 5-2, $9.30. Trifecta: 5-2-6, $20.95. Superfecta: 5-2-6-3, $6.81. Pick 3: 2-2/4-5, $16.55. Pick 4: 2-2-2/4-5, $84.25. Daily Double: 2-5, $9.60.

5 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

9 • Saint Sarena (Chirinos) 16.20 7.20 5.60

8 • Pocketfullofposies (Wade) 16.20 11.20

10 • Sleepless Nights (Negron) 12.40

Time: 1:11.29. Exacta: 9-8, $166.50. Trifecta: 9-8-10, $763.10. Superfecta: 9-8-10-3, $2,712.46. Pick 3: 2/4-5-9, $35.60. Daily Double: 5-9, $38.00.

6 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

1 • Thealligatorhunter (Quinonez) 5.40 3.40 3.00

6 • Blame J D (H. Hernandez) 4.60 3.60

2 • Bring Me a Check (R. Fuentes) 3.20

Time: 1:08.65. Scratched: Astronaut Oscar. Exacta: 1-6, $11.80. Trifecta: 1-6-2, $24.20. Superfecta: 1-6-2-7, $30.31. Pick 3: 5-9-1/3, $59.90. Daily Double: 9-1, $24.50.

7 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

1 • Badger Kitten (H. Hernandez) 7.20 3.40 3.00

6 • Daigle (Wade) 3.20 2.80

3 • Lindsey Luck (I. Hernandez) 5.20

Time: 1:30.57. Scratched: Curious Inji. Exacta: 1-6, $14.90. Trifecta: 1-6-3, $59.05. Superfecta: 1-6-3-4, $29.60. Pick 3: 9-1/3-1, $58.80. Daily Double: 1-1, $7.20.

8 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

3 • Mischievous Mo (I. Hernandez) 20.00 9.20 5.00

2 • Herecomesthehammer (L. Fuentes) 4.80 3.80

6 • Shattered Dreams (Chirinos) 8.60

Time: 1:39.64. Exacta: 3-2, $49.10. Trifecta: 3-2-6, $260.90. Superfecta: 3-2-6-4, $352.89. Pick 3: 1/3-1-3, $93.55. Pick 4: 9-1/3-1-3, $596.90. Daily Double: 1-3, $51.70. Pick 5: 5-9-1/3-1-3, $4,623.20.

Total handle: $879,068. Live handle: $127,229.

Jay Lietzau's results: Sunday: 2-8 (.250). Totals: 47-133 (.353). Lock of the day: 7-14 (.500).