I'm an oddball. Saturday, while frantic boaters evacuated the lake, I went out onto the deck with a newspaper and a cup of hot (black) coffee to experience the thunderstorm. IMAX in my backyard. I wanted to smell the rain, feel the thunder vibrating through the (cheap) lawn chair, and feel the cool splats of rain.

I've chased tornadoes (Oklahoma) and flown into the eye of a hurricane off the coast of Florida, but there's nothing like a full weather experience in Minnesota. Enduring gale-force winds, sliding off an icy bridge deck or roasting under a merciless sun? We can't negotiate with nature. All we can do is try to predict when and where it will hit. (I did come inside when the lightning got close, OK?)

Expect more sunshine Sunday with the first 90-degree high of 2024 in the metro. It will feel like mid-90s out there. One last swarm of rough storms Monday, followed by a comfortable front by midweek. Dry weather for a week or more?

Stop the presses. The longest stretch of rain-free weather all year is coming.