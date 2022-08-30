Connecticut Sun (25-11, 11-7 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (26-10, 15-3 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Connecticut Sun visit the Chicago Sky in the WNBA playoffs semifinals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Sun won the last meeting 68-63 on Aug. 29 led by 15 points from DeWanna Bonner, while Candace Parker scored 19 points for the Sky.

The Sky's record in Eastern Conference games is 15-3. Chicago ranks third in the WNBA with 24.3 assists per game led by Courtney Vandersloot averaging 6.5.

The Sun have gone 11-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Connecticut is the top team in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.4% from deep. Nia Clouden leads the Sun shooting 41.4% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allie Quigley averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sky, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Kahleah Copper is shooting 51.2% and averaging 17.4 points over the past 10 games for Chicago.

Jonquel Jones is averaging 15 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Sun. Bonner is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Connecticut.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 5-5, averaging 86.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Sun: 8-2, averaging 84.8 points, 40.4 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

INJURIES: Sky: None listed.

Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee), Bria Hartley: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.