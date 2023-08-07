Mix of Sun And Clouds Monday

More sun will be around on Monday vs. what we saw on Sunday here in the metro, but I do expect passing clouds - especially during the morning hours. Morning temperatures will start off in the low 60s with highs in the low 80s.

As we look statewide, a mix of sun and clouds (especially over the southern half of the state and in the Arrowhead) to mainly sunny skies are expected to start off the new work week. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s.

_______________________________________________

Highs Around Average This Week - More Rain Chances For The Second Half Of The Week

Temperatures: No big heat is in the forecast this week, with highs around average for the most part (slightly below average by Friday).

Precipitation: While the first half of the week starts off dry, we will watch shower and storm chances increase for the second half. This includes some storm chances Tuesday Night through Wednesday Night and from Thursday Night into Friday.

That first rain chance won't have a lot of moisture with it, so maybe a quarter inch or so is possible.

Models are showing the chance of more appreciable moisture toward the end of the week. I'm not going to get excited about it just yet - we saw what happened with the forecast for this past weekend - but something to keep our eyes on. If we do see some storms Thursday into Friday, some of them could be strong.

_______________________________________________

Why Did The Heavy Rain Shift South, Paul?

By Paul Douglas

Hey, it rained. A little. "Honey, what happened to all the rain you predicted?" my wife asked yesterday. It shifted south and west. "Why did it shift? I thought you were tapped into the European model?" Well, all the models blew it last week. "But you're supposed to know which models to believe, otherwise robots will be doing your job in a few years". That's helpful. Thanks dear.

It was a sobering, humbling weekend for me, and every other Minnesota meteorologist. Southern Minnesota did see a soaking: 1-2" rains, but amounts in the metro were far less. Just enough rain to settle the dust. Why were we so wrong? Climate change, wildfire smoke, faulty weather models, bad data, El Nino, bad karma? I wish I knew. Mother Nature likes to slap us upside the head every now and then. Remind us we're all mortal.

Welcome to a week of sunshine and 80s with a strong late-week clipper capable of showers late Thursday into Friday. Highs in the 70s this weekend? Yep. Summer is far from over. I expect 90s into September.

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Sunny and warm. Wake up 64. High 83. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind N 8-13 mph.

TUESDAY: Ditto. Warm sunshine. Wake up 62. High 83. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 8-13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Wake up 65. High 85. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine fades. T-storms arrive late. Wake up 66. High 86. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: AM sunshine. PM T-storms pop. Wake up 68. High 83. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind W 10-25 mph.

SATURDAY: Windy and cooler with some sun. Wake up 62. High 77. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 15-30 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine, still breezy. Wake up 58. High 75. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

August 7th

*Length Of Day: 14 hours, 26 minutes, and 23 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 34 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 14 Hours Of Sunlight? August 17th (13 hours, 59 minutes, 17 seconds)

*When Are Sunrises After 6:30 AM? August 28th (6:30 AM)

*When Are Sunsets At/Before 8:00 PM? August 27th (7:59 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

August 7th

1968: 7.09 inches of rain falls at Mankato. 1,200 homes are damaged. Highways 169 and 22 are blocked by mudslides.

1955: The climate record of George W. Richards of Maple Plain ends. He recorded weather data with lively notations on phenology and weather events. He began taking observations when he was eleven in 1883. He continued to take observations for 72 years, with 66 years as a National Weather Service Cooperator.

1896: The final day of a massive heat wave brings highs of 104 to Le Sueur and Mazeppa.

1863: A Forest City observer sees what he calls a 'perfect tornado.' He noted that it 'drove principally from west to east and lasted about one half hour.'

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

Heat continues to pester the southern United States on Monday, with highs in the 100s and, in some areas, heat index values up above 110F. We'll watch a system across the eastern U.S. producing strong storms and heavy rainfall. Storm activity will be possible from the Front Range back to the Pacific Northwest as well.

We are tracking a potentially extensive area of the eastern United States Monday with the threat of severe weather. An Enhanced Risk (threat level 3/5) exists tomorrow across portions of the Mid-Atlantic and Appalachians, including Washington D.C., Baltimore, Charleston, Roanoke, Charlotte, and Atlanta. Damaging winds will be the primary threat from these storms as multiple bands of storms are expected from the midday hours into the evening. However, a few tornadoes (particularly from northeastern Kentucky to the D.C./Baltimore region) and some large hail can't be ruled out.

Pockets of heavy rain through the first half of the week are expected from the central to the eastern United States, where some areas may see over three inches of rain.

_______________________________________________

Batteries Now Can Replace Old Power Plants

More from CleanTechnica: "Most of the oldest fossil fuel power plants in the United States are located near or in cities, making it more urgent — and more difficult — to shut them down. Now, with the changes in arcane rules announced just last week by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), it will be much easier to replace them with battery storage. This is welcome news. The Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) has long called for replacing old plants in urban areas with battery storage facilities, which can improve grid reliability, and renewable energy. FERC's new rules for connecting batteries to the power grid remove a major obstacle to using big batteries for grid reliability. What may appear to be a small change may result in significantly cleaner air across the country."

Outdoor air pollution may increase non-lung cancer risk in older adults

More from Harvard: "Chronic exposure to fine particulate air pollutants (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) may increase non-lung cancer risk in older adults, according to a study led by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. In a cohort study of millions of Medicare beneficiaries, the researchers found that exposures to PM2.5 and NO2 over a 10-year period increased the risk of developing colorectal and prostate cancers. The researchers also found that even low levels of air pollution exposure may make people particularly susceptible to developing these cancers, in addition to breast and endometrial cancers. "Our findings uncover the biological plausibility of air pollution as a crucial risk factor in the development of specific cancers, bringing us one step closer to understanding the impact of air pollution on human health," said Yaguang Wei, research fellow in the Department of Environmental Health. "To ensure equitable access to clean air for all populations, we must fully define the effects of air pollution and then work towards reducing it.""

The U.S. Government Will Pay to Remove Carbon From Atmosphere

More from Heatmap: "The federal government is preparing to pay companies to remove carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere, launching a first-of-its-kind program that could transform the market for the nascent climate technology, according to people familiar with the matter. The program would mark a global first: Never before has any government paid to remove climate pollution from the atmosphere. The effort will be managed by the Department of Energy and will initially have a budget in the tens of millions, the people said. It will use one of the government's most potent tools — its power as a customer — to accelerate a technology that experts say is essential to fighting climate change. A spokesperson for the Department of Energy declined to comment."

_______________________________________________

Follow me on:

Thanks for checking in and have a great day!

- D.J. Kayser