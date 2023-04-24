River Flooding Continues

We continue to track major river flooding across portions of the Upper Midwest, with many gauges currently expected to crest later this week (if they haven't already).

Looking at the Mississippi River at St. Paul, the river will continue to climb to a stage just below 19ft late in the week, which would be just outside of a top 10 historic crest. At 18ft, Warner Road may become impassable due to high water.

Meanwhile, the Red River at Fargo already crested late last week/earlier this weekend just below major flood stage, and will slowly decrease in height over the next week.

Sun/Cloud Mix Monday

A mix of sun and clouds are expected to begin the last work week of April here in the metro on Monday. I think there will be more clouds around during the midday hours, with thinner clouds surrounding that for the rest of the day. Morning temperatures start off around freezing with highs climbing to 50F.

A few scattered snow showers will be possible across northern Minnesota Monday, otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds are expected statewide with sunnier conditions the farther southwest you go. Highs range from the 30s along the North Shore to the 50s in southern Minnesota.

Chillier Than Average - More Rain Late Week

Chiller-than-average weather looks to continue here in the metro throughout the last week of April. Highs will mainly stay in the 50s - with the chance of touching 60F on Thursday, the warmest day of the next several. Even if we do hit 60F on Thursday, that would be a couple of degrees below average.

Three-hour precipitation loop between 7 PM Wednesday and 7 PM Friday.

Meanwhile, we will be tracking another slower-moving system toward the end of the week that will bring waves of precipitation from late Wednesday into at least Friday (possibly even next weekend). This looks to be mostly in the form of rain for the metro, with a chance of a mix or straight-out snow at times for northern Minnesota. Something we'll keep an eye on - especially as another round of heavier precipitation would allow even more prolonged flooding concerns across the region.

As we look toward the first week of May, odds show cooler-than-average weather continuing across the Upper Midwest. Extended models continue to show 50s and 60s for highs in the metro. The average high for the Twin Cities next Monday - May 1st - is 64F.

Why Is Spring In Minnesota Broken This Year?

By Paul Douglas

Winter has gone into extra innings this year. Why has it been so chilly? With the exception of a few 80s, we effectively had two Marches in a row this year. Why Paul? Please be specific.

Proving cause and effect with the atmosphere is tricky. Much of this may be natural variation in our weather patterns, flavored by a recent La Nina cool phase of the Pacific Ocean.

Emerging research theorizes rapid arctic warming may be displacing cold air, which should be over the North Pole, farther south. Temperatures worldwide are still rising, but parts of the Upper Midwest have seen cooler springs in recent years. This isn't settled science (yet) but there's a good chance weather weirding will continue.

A few rain showers today give way to fresh sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday. Models hint at a late week "blocking pattern", a sprawling storm stalling over the Great Lakes, keeping us unseasonably wet & chilly into early May.

You remember the month of May, as in, it MAY finally warm up? Uffda. Light a candle for spring.

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Clouds, passing shower. Wake up 32. High 50. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Wake up 31. High 53. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Blue sky, lawns greening up. Wake up 33. High 56. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind S 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY: More clouds, few showers around. Wake up 44. High 60. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind W 8-13 mph.

FRIDAY: Windy with a cold rain. Wake up 43. High 49. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind N 15-25 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, jacket weather. Wake up 35. High 48. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind NW 15-25 mph.

SUNDAY: Periods of light rain, cold wind. Wake up 37. High 46. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind NW 15-25 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

April 24th

*Length Of Day: 13 hours, 56 minutes, and 7 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 52 seconds

*When do we see 14 Hours of Daylight?: April 26th (14 hours, 1 minute, 49 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/Before 6 AM? May 3rd (5:59 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/After 8:30 PM? May 11th (8:30 PM)

This Day in Weather History

April 24th

National Weather Forecast

A messy weather map is expected on Monday across the lower 48. This includes rain and snow showers from the Pacific Northwest to the Rockies as well as from the Great Lakes to New England. Storms are possible in the central/southern Plains and across portions of Florida.

Heavy rainfall can be expected through the beginning of the work week in southern Texas, parts of Florida, and in the Northeast, where rainfall amounts of 3"+ can't be ruled out. Some snow will fall across portions of the Rockies and Cascades.

Cool Transportation Hacks Cities Are Using to Fight Climate Change

More from Scientific American: "More than 270 million registered cars, trucks and buses currently drive along on U.S. roads, or about one for every U.S. resident aged 15 or older. Transportation is the leading source of greenhouse gas emissions in the country—and accounts for 15 percent of emissions globally. So transforming the way we get around is a crucial part of the effort to tackle the climate crisis. People and governments have recently been taking some encouragingly concrete steps in this direction with projects related to transit and city planning. They provide a basic blueprint for bringing down emissions and other vehicle-created pollution. Here Scientific American takes a look at three examples that range from simple to high-tech."

This common chemical could help shipping giants start to decarbonize

More from Canary Media: "Methanol is a ubiquitous chemical, used to make everything from paints and plastics to cosmetics and car parts. Increasingly, however, companies are eyeing a new purpose for the compound: a low-carbon fuel for cargo ships. Today, most ocean-crossing vessels burn petroleum products, including tar-like heavy fuel oil, in their massive diesel engines. As a result, international shipping accounts for about 3 percent of the world's annual greenhouse gas emissions, along with significant amounts of smog-forming and health-harming air pollutants."

CA hits EV target ahead of schedule. It's not the first place to do so, and won't be the last

More from Electrek: "California has reached 1.5 million electric vehicle sales two years ahead of its planned 2025 target for the sales milestone, according to the California Energy Commission. With EV demand soaring, California is not the first place to reach its EV sales goals early, and it won't be the last. The 2025 target was originally set in 2012 by then-Governor Jerry Brown. At the time, there was only one fully-electric vehicle for sale in California, the Nissan Leaf, with the Tesla Model S set to come out later that year. The Tesla Roadster had previously been for sale from 2008-2011 (though the company still had a few vehicles in inventory at the time)."

Thanks for checking in and have a great day!

- D.J. Kayser