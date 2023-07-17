Still Breezy With A Sun/Cloud Mix Monday

A few clouds will be around at times as we head through Monday in the metro, but, other than that (and a breeze), it'll be a relatively pleasant July day with morning temperatures in the upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s.

The smoke and haze we saw across southern Minnesota Sunday will mostly clear out as we head into Monday, though some hazy skies are possible at times across the state, especially in western Minnesota. A few afternoon showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible across northern areas of Minnesota - otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds to mainly sunny skies are expected in many locations. Below-average highs will range from the 60s in the Arrowhead to just short of 80F in southern Minnesota.

While it won't be as windy either as it was on Sunday, a northwest breeze will continue on Monday, with gusts to around 20 mph in the metro and up to 25 mph in parts of the Arrowhead.

A Look At The Week

Monday is the coolest day of the work week, with a warming trend to the mid-80s through Wednesday. Some showers or storms will be possible Tuesday Night into Wednesday with a system passing through. That system will knock temperatures back slightly below average Thursday before another warming trend occurs heading toward the weekend. I would not be surprised if we see some 90s as we head early into next week. That Tuesday Night/Wednesday chance of rain is the only one this week in the metro.

A Relatively Comfortable Week On Tap

By Paul Douglas

One life lesson that never gets old: always have a Plan B. We have an emergency generator that has clicked on a few times after severe thunderstorms took out the local grid. It's an insurance policy of sorts.

According to the New York Times, weather-related disasters pushed more than 3.3 million American adults out of their homes in 2022. More than half a million never returned.

The smoke is an annoyance, but we aren't sweltering or running for higher ground. According to author David Wallace-Wells, over 22 million acres have burned across Canada, more than double the TOTALS from the most destructive American fire seasons of the past 60 years. That is why we are dealing with so much smoke.

Expect a preview of September today with 70s and a fresh breeze. 80s return for highs most of this week, closer to average, but models hint at a streak of 90s next week. Once again rain will be in short supply, with most storms sailing south (and north) of Minnesota. A few precious puddles are possible Wednesday.

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy. Wake up 58. High 76. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Warm sunshine, less wind. Wake up 60. High 81. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind S 7-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sticky sun, passing T-storm? Wake up 62. High 86. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind W 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mix of clouds & sun, stiff breeze. Wake up 66. High 83. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind NW 15-25 mph.

FRIDAY: A few clouds, relatively comfortable. Wake up 61. High 81. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warm. Wake up 58. High 85. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny and almost hot. Wake up 59. High 88. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

July 17th

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 12 minutes, and 49 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 1 minute and 43 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 15 Hours Of Sunlight? July 24th (14 hours, 59 minutes, 22 seconds)

*When Are Sunrises After 6 AM? August 2nd (6:00 AM)

*When Are Sunsets At/Before 8:30 PM? August 8th (8:30 PM)

This Day in Weather History

July 17th

2001: Lightning struck a Minnesota National Guard field training site located in Camp Ripley. Nearly two dozen Marine Corps reservists were sent to hospitals. Most were released after treatment.

1952: 5.20 inches of rain falls in 3 1/2 hours at Moose Lake. Numerous basements flood, and Highway 61 becomes impassable at Willow River.

1934: Frost damages crops across the north with lows of 34 in Baudette and Roseau.

National Weather Forecast

The sweltering heat continues across the Southwest and Southern United States on Monday, with numerous records expected from Phoenix to Austin. Some storms will be possible across the eastern and central United States, though more scattered than previous days and focused near systems/frontal boundaries. Some showers will also be possible in the Pacific Northwest.

Here's a closer look at the Southwest heat on Monday. Phoenix will tie its longest stretch of highs at/above 110F on Monday and then is expected to break it Tuesday.

The heaviest rain across the lower 48 from Sunday through Tuesday will be in the Northeast, where 3-5" of rain could fall (this mostly will have occurred on Sunday). Pockets of heavy rain near the Gulf Coast will also be possible.

China should be pressured on climate issues, Jake Sullivan says

More from Politico: "National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that China should be pressured to "take significant, substantial action" in reducing emissions and fight climate change. Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Sullivan said of China: "They should not able to hide behind any kind of claim that they're a developing nation, to step up to their responsibility. And their responsibility under the Paris climate accord is to take significant, substantial action to reduce emissions on a defined time frame in the near-term." John Kerry, the former secretary of State who is President Joe Biden's climate envoy, is due in Beijing to attempt to revive U.S.-China climate negotiations."

Your next barbecue could feature an electric grill

More from Canary Media: "Mark Begansky loves his electric grill. This isn't your indoor, panini-press-style electric grill; this is an outdoor grill fit for sumptuous summer cookouts on the Fourth of July. Begansky loves to cook mouthwatering kebabs and barbecue chicken, corn and asparagus, getting the edges crisp and making those characteristic sear marks where the food's caramelized. The look, and, more importantly, the taste are ​"the same as what you'd get from a gas grill," said Begansky, who works in the healthcare industry and lives in New Jersey. Switching to an electric grill is a way to jettison yet one more foothold of the fossil fuel industry out of people's homes and lives. Yet despite their climate advantages and on-par performance, electric grills haven't yet broken into the public imagination in the U.S. Of grillers surveyed every two years from 2015 to 2021 by the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association, only 3 to 4 percent owned an electric grill."

Small-winged and lighter coloured butterflies likely to be at greatest threat from climate change

More from the University of Cambridge: "The family, wing length and wing colour of tropical butterflies all influence their ability to withstand rising temperatures, say a team led by ecologists at the University of Cambridge. The researchers believe this could help identify species whose survival is under threat from climate change. Butterflies with smaller or lighter coloured wings are likely to be 'losers' when it comes to climate change, with the Lycaenidae family, which contains over 6,000 species of butterflies, the majority of which live in the tropics, found to be particularly vulnerable."

