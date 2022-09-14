Opinion editor's note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.

Across the United States, suicide rates in rural areas have long exceeded those in urban locations, and the gap may be widening.

Researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control tracking this troubling trend have concluded there's no single explanation. But among the contributing factors hypothesized: more limited access to mental health care, economic hardship, social isolation and greater access to "lethal means."

Given this grim geographic disparity, it's no surprise that federal health officials have called for a "broad public health approach at the individual, community and societal levels." But translating this into on-the-ground programs is often challenging, especially given the issue's sensitive nature.

That's why a new collaboration between the Minnesota Departments of Health and Agriculture merits praise and a spotlight. Later this month, the two state agencies will hold two suicide prevention training conferences to stem further loss of life from suicide in rural communities.

What makes this pair of programs stand out is that they're enlisting a valuable ally in this worthy cause: rural faith leaders. The two conferences will provide information to raise this essential group's awareness of the rural-urban suicide disparity, recognize risk factors and promote healing for families and communities if a tragedy occurs.

There is no cost to attend, and registration isn't limited to clergy. "We're hoping both religious and lay faith leaders will attend — pastors, priests, ministers, imams, rabbis and the like, but also elders, deacons, church board members, church secretaries and other staff, parish nurses, etc.," said Meg Moynihan, a Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) senior adviser.

The first program will be held in Bemidji on Sept. 27 and the second in Mankato on Sept. 29. Preregistration is required and can be done online at tinyurl.com/RegisterMNconference. Or by phone at 218-308-2148 for the Bemidji session and 507-344-2747 for the Mankato session.

Grant dollars from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Program are helping fund the event. But many of Minnesota's agriculture organizations have also commendably stepped up as sponsors, including the Minnesota Corn Growers Association, Minnesota Farmers Union and the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association.

The two upcoming conferences build on strong work that state health and ag officials have done in recent years to highlight the risks for and toll of rural suicide. A previous "Safe Talk" program for agricultural communities trained over 230 people around the state. Another, focusing on suicide bereavement, trained 382.

Reaching out specifically to faith leaders next is smart. Religious institutions are a "centering force" in many rural communities and a "point of connection," said Moynihan, who farms in addition to her MDA job.

A person in crisis might naturally turn to someone they know from their place of worship. It makes sense to add to the suicide prevention and aftermath training that religious leaders may have already had, as well as enable them to share their experience and advice with peers.

In 2016, the suicide rate nationally for areas outside of large and small cities was 18.9 per 100,000, according to a Governing.com analysis. The rate for large central metro areas: 10.6 per 100,000.

Suicide was the eighth-leading cause of death in Minnesota in 2020, according to a state health department report. There were 723 suicide deaths reported that year. That's a decrease from the 830 reported in 2019. While encouraging, context is important. In 2000, records indicate that 440 Minnesotans took their own life.

County data within the state appears to reflect the national urban-rural gap on suicide. Five rural Minnesota counties — Aitkin, Norman, Roseau, Wadena and Pope — have the highest crude suicide rates in the state according to CountyHealthRankings.org.

Farmers tend the crops and livestock our nation relies on, but their own well-being may need tending as well. The commendable teamwork from the Minnesota Departments of Health and Agriculture will help ensure this happens and addresses a clear need in agricultural communities.

Confidential, no-cost support is also available 24 hours a day by calling the national 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.