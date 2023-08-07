Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Cole's Suet Kibbles, a bird food new to us, has proved to be very popular at our feeders. It's a good substitute for the insects that birds are having trouble finding in this hot, dry weather.

The kibbles are made with vegetable fats, wheat and peanut flour, berry flavor and dried insects. They are not greasy to the touch, the individual kibbles about the size of a pencil eraser.

We put the kibbles in flowerpot trays. Given the frequency of visits, I'm pretty sure that at least two female red-winged blackbirds raised families on suet kibbles this spring.

The kibbles are an ingredient in another Cole's product, Nutberry Suet Blend. We offered that in tube feeders that quickly went empty. Ingredients are sunflower meats, raw peanuts, pecan pieces, currants, cranberries, apple slices and the berry-suet kibbles.

Cole's also packages the seed and nut ingredients sans the suet pellets. Plain sunflower seeds are available, as are dried mealworms.

Check with your local bird store for Cole's products or order at coleswildbird.com.