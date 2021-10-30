KHARTOUM, Sudan — Sudan doctors union says security forces have shot dead 2 people in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman.
Most Read
-
Only Minneapolis officer formally disciplined for misconduct tied to riot response has left job, Minnesota
-
Trump wants call logs, aide's notes hidden from Jan. 6 panel
-
Neal: Gophers need more than Fleck's 'one-week championships'
-
Twin Cities foodies discover that dining out won't snap back to 2019
-
Resort-like $3.4 million Faribault estate offers fishing pond, pool, sports bar