MADISON, Wis. — A new study has found that tourists spent nearly $13 billion in Wisconsin last year as the state rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Wednesday that the state Department of Tourism-commissioned study from Tourism Economics found tourism spending jumped 31.1% from 2020.

Every county in the state saw a double-digit increase in direct spending, ranging from 14% more in Rusk County to 54.6% more in Sauk County, which is home to a number of attractions in the Wisconsin Dells area.

The overall impact of tourism in the state last year was $20.9 billion, according to the report.

Tourism officials expect the state this year will eclipse the record marks of $13.6 billion in direct tourism spending and $22.2 billion in overall economic impact. Both of those records were set in 2019.