Mall of America

What: If my 9-year-old were in charge of our family's spring break trips, we'd never stray far from home. Ask her "Florida or Mall of America?" and a staycation at the goldang MOA wins her vote every time.

Offerings: The surprisingly difficult Amazing Mirror Maze (Level 3, North Garden, $9.95 a ticket) had all four of us clutching hands to make it through. Other faves: the revolving sushi at Kura Sushi (Level 3, North Garden) and cheese fries at Shake Shack (Level 3, North Garden $4.89).

Fun for: Tots, tweens and teens.

Flipflop factor: While there's no beachy vibe, you can pick up a pair of cushy sandals at the Crocs store (Level 1, North Garden), get pedicures (L.A. Nails, Level 3, West Market) and go to Margaritaville (Level 3, East Broadway).

New additions: The trippy infinity rooms at the new Wink World, the brainchild of Blue Man Group co-founder Chris Wink (Level 3, North Garden, $20 for 13+, $15 for kids. On Tuesdays, kids are free with a paying adult) and Fly with Appa at Nickelodeon Universe.

An add-on: If you want to add an indoor pool to the mix, you can go all out and stay at the connected Radisson Blu (spring break packages that include MOA attraction tickets start around $370 for a family of four).

Photo op: Get Slimed at Nickelodeon Universe ($45 for one, $55 for two, ages 8 and up, tix.mallofamerica.com/get-slimed).

Signature drink: Uni Uni bubble tea (Level 1, East Broadway).

ERICA PEARSON





Can Can Wonderland

What: Alumni of the Soap Factory's Haunted Basement and the Walker's artist-designed mini-golf transformed an old can factory into an indie, indoor amusement park.

Offerings: A massive collection of arcade games from various eras, some more than 100 years old. (Unlimited play for $11-$14 admission.) There's also an artist-designed mini-golf course (an extra $13-$15) and live entertainment, from music performances to burlesque to a robot-themed fashion show. There's been "Tappy-Hour" dance instruction and, on the first Thursday of the month, participatory "drumeoke" (like what it sounds). Overstimulation is your only real risk.

Fun for: Anyone old enough to work a joystick.

Flipflop factor: The closest you'll get to channeling a beach in Mexico is the unexpectedly delicious Elote Brussels Sprouts, which are fried and served street-corn style with an addictive dressing.

Best bit: Relive your childhood at the arcade, scoring home runs on a baseball-themed 1960s pinball machine or destroying cities in the classic 1980s video game "Rampage." I had fun introducing my kids to the joy of electronic competitions, especially the one that involves shooting hoops, whacking crocodiles and driving motorcycles. My fave was the Japanese racehorse simulator, which had us standing up in our saddles! My 6-year-old maxed out on Can Can after a couple of hours, but the 8-year-old could have stayed there for days.

An add-on: Mini-golf tee times are reserved on arrival, so come early if you want to avoid a long wait.

Photo op: You trying to defeat the animatronic arm wrestler. (Good luck! We couldn't budge it.)

Signature drink: The Fruity Unicorn is a blend of vanilla ice cream and Fruity Pebbles that's topped with edible glitter and a tuft of pink cotton candy that looks like a Troll doll's hair.

755 N. Prior Av., Suite #4, St. Paul, cancanwonderland.com

RACHEL HUTTON





Watershed

What: A communal bathhouse and spa in Minneapolis with a hot soaking pool, steam room, sauna and cold plunge pools and tanks.

Offerings: The basic $54 experience gets you up to three hours, where you can cycle through the hot bath, sauna and cold plunge as many times as you like, or just chill out in a lounge chair.

Fun for: Adults of all ages. You have to be at least 18. Not recommended for people who are pregnant or have cardiovascular issues.

Flipflop factor: You have to wear a swimsuit. They provide towels and flipflops. But you may have to leave your beach novel behind. It's a little too wet for that and the lighting is set at candlelight level.

Best bit: The opposite of a loud, boozy hotel hot tub, Watershed prohibits public displays of affection while soaking and asks that customers leave their phones in the lockers and keep their voices low. (Staff members will hit a gong if the noise level creeps up.) Plan on a phone-free couple of hours to contemplate the tonal soundtrack and the serene images projected on the walls while you're soaking and sweating.

An add-on: There's a menu of spa experiences you can add to your bathing, including salt scrubs, facials, massages and cupping.

Photo op: Because you have to leave your phone in the locker, it's a no-selfie space.

Signature drink: Water. You probably will want to rehydrate after all that schvitzing. There's also some dried fruit you can nibble on in the lounge area.

514 SE. 2nd St., Mpls, watershedspa.com.

RICHARD CHIN





Smash Park

What: A suburban restaurant/bar, sports and entertainment hub. If Punch Bowl Social or the Burrow added pickleball, you'd end up with a Smash Park.

Offerings: Reserve a pickleball court for $25 to $40 an hour, depending on day and time. (Courts fill up fast, but you can book them up to two weeks in advance.) You can also sign up for ax-throwing (14+), karaoke in a private "sing suite" (21+ except Sundays), darts (21+) and duckpin bowling.

Fun for: Pickleballers, of course, but dinking is far from necessary. I saw birthday gatherings, families with kids, large groups, and young and middle-aged people alike who were seeking activities with their Saturday night libations. An abundance of TVs makes it a fine place to watch sports, as well.

Flipflop factor: It's not hard to find an island vibe if you want one. Skip the urge to order the "pickleballs" (fried cream cheese balls loaded with pickles and bacon bits) and try the tasty bang bang shrimp appetizer ($15) or the Caribbean shrimp bowl ($16), which comes with coconut-infused quinoa.

Best bit: If you're here mostly for pickleball and a bite to eat with friends, consider dining in the pickleball hall while you wait for your court. There's good energy, but it's not as noisy. If you're on a budget, free activities include cornhole, giant Connect 4 and foosball, as well as all-ages bingo on Sundays from 10 a.m.-noon. (Sundays are best for families, since some of the age restrictions do not apply.) Sign up for the rewards program and you'll get a $15 game card for the arcade.

An add-on: New to pickleball? No problem. Paddles and balls are available to rent.

Photo op: If the Instagram-able rooftop patio is open by the time your spring break commences, you're in luck. Just know it's 21 and over on most days.

Signature drink: The Sociabowls are tropical-themed cocktails that arrive in fishbowl-like, 46-ounce mugs. Ask for a few straws and share with friends.

1721 W. County Road C, Roseville. https://smashpark.com/location/roseville/

LAURA YUEN