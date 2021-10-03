UNSETTLED Cashing in on accident victims Explore: The Data Part 1: The Sellers Part 2: The Judges Part 3: The Buyers Part 4: The Guardians

The first time Austin Cummings tried to sell some of his settlement payments, his grandmother helped block the deal by filing a protest with the court. In her letter, she told the judge that her grandson had struggled with mental illness for years and was in “need of court ordered protection.”

That didn’t stop Cummings. He cut two new deals with another company, which filed applications to sell his payments in a different county. His family was not notified of these court proceedings, and the judges allowed Cummings to sell $341,039 in future payments for $152,250. At the time of the sale, the payments were valued by the company at $282,217.

“I am extremely upset,” said Marcie Selton, Cummings’ grandmother, who obtained the settlement for Cummings by filing a lawsuit over his mother’s drug-related death in 2006. “I would have tried to stop it.”

In an affidavit supporting one of the transactions, Cummings said he backed out of the first deal because he became convinced that J.G. Wentworth, the company seeking court approval to buy his payments, was “trying to take advantage of me.” Cummings said RightWay Funding, from Florida, “offered me a much better deal.”

Cummings, 24, could not be reached for comment. In a 2019 interview, Selton said her grandson wasted the money. She said the courts should conduct background checks to make sure anybody trying to sell their payments is mentally competent. “I got that money for him so he could go to college and buy a home,” Selton said. “Now he has nothing.”