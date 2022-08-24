Chris Odegaard pitched a three-hitter to lead St. Louis Park an 8-0 victory over Baseball 365 and the team's fourth Class A championship in the Minnesota Baseball Association's Class A division.
St. Louis Park, which last won the tournament in 2018, also defeated Baseball 365 2-1 on Saturday night to set up the final game.
The run allowed in the semifinal was the only one given up by St. Louis Park pitchers in the team's five state tournament games. Odegaard was named the tournament's top pitcher and another St. Louis Park pitcher, Andy Davis, was named tournament MVP.
The Class B and C tournaments finished their first weekends of play and continue Friday at Faribault, Dundas and Miesville.
- Northwestern (St. Paul) was ranked No. 15 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association's Division III preseason coaches' poll. The Eagles, who open at North Central on Sept. 1, were 30-4 last season.
- Former Dragons player Alexis Konecne was named the Minnesota Moorhead head women's tennis coach. The Bemidji, Minn., native, played for the Dragons from 2017-20 and was an assistant coach the past two seasons. She replaces Jason Thiner who resigned earlier this year after two seasons.