BEIJING — A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck a remote part of China's western Xinjiang region, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

Xinhua cited the China Earthquake Networks Center as saying the quake rocked Wushu county in Aksu prefecture shortly after 2 a.m. local time.