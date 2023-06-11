Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

TOKYO — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

No tsunami warning was issued. There were no reports of problems at the nuclear plants in the area, or of disruptions to power supply or bullet trains running in northern Japan.

The quake, which hit at 6:54 p.m, was 136 kilometers (85 miles) deep and struck the southwestern part of Hokkaido, according to the Japanese Meteorological Agency.

It shook much of the island, including the cities of Chitose and Atsumacho, the agency said. It warned people should watch for strong temblors that could follow over the next few days, as well as for landslides.

Hokkaido HTB News reported local train and subway services were delayed, and a part of a freeway was temporarily closed off. News footage showed a display hanging from a ceiling at a Hokkaido airport, swaying slightly by the shaking. A resident told the broadcaster the shaking lasted about 20 to 30 seconds.

Parts of northern Honshu, the nation's biggest island where Tokyo is located, were also rattled. Tokyo was not affected.

Japan is one of the world's most earthquake-prone nations.